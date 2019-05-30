1. 105.7-The-X Spring Fling will kick off summer with rock music beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and continue from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday on the Peoria riverfront. Daily admission is $45 for the general public and $75 for VIP entrance. Two-day passes are available for $85 for general admission and $129 for VIP entrance. For more information, visit https://www.inkedent.net/springflingpeoria.

2. The 31st annual Elmwood Strawberry Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Central Park in Elmwood. The festival features a wide array of strawberry desserts, crafts, vendors, food tent and live music.

3. The Central Illinois World War II Reenactors will hold its annual event, World War II Comes to Life, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sommer Park, 6329 N. Koerner Road, Edwards. Battles will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5 to 17 and free for children under 5, with a maximum rate of $25 per family.

4. The West MacQueen Street Band will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 Illinois Route 9, Mackinaw. The cost is $5, with children younger than 12 admitted free. Bring lawn chairs.

5. The 2019 Community Spring Celebration will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Peoria, 411 W. Lake Ave. There will be lawn games, food trucks, inflatables and face-painting for children, and live music by Stone & Snow and Dexter O'Neal and the Funk Yard. Admission is free; food will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs.