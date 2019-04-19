PEORIA — Though paper was scarce in the early 1970s in the tiny Chinese village where Hua Nian grew up, she still found ways to make art.

Her mother, a neurologist, introduced Nian to drawing by sketching on the backs of prescription pads.

“I was about 7 or 8 when I got interested,” said Nian during a telephone interview from her home in Urbana on Thursday. “She would stand by the wood-burning stove while she was cooking rice and she would pose me. The kitchen was so small my brother and I would be standing in the door.”

It was there that Nian was first introduced to the magic of drawn lines.

During the Cultural Revolution in China, Nian’s parents were forced to move from Beijing to a tiny village in the mountains of southern China. The area was very poor, and material possessions were scarce. Paper was precious — students weren’t even allowed to sketch in their notebooks, which were reserved for homework.

But the artist in Nian found a way. Egg shells provided a nice drawing surface — Nian learned how to pierce the shells and blow out the yolk before she began drawing. And she also collected candy wrappers, which led her to create a collage-like medium she calls paper tearing. She is still exploring the medium today.

Paper tearing is one of three mediums Nian will be displaying at the Foster Gallery for Christianity and Fine Arts in the First United Methodist Church in Peoria from May 3 through June 9. The other mediums are ink drawing and abstract painting.

Today, Nian uses the glossy pages of magazines to create her paper tearings.

“Candy wrappers are very small, so paper tearing is more fun now,” she said. “I tear the paper, which creates a very fluid, natural line, which fits in with all my artwork.”

Nian came to the U.S. in 1992 to get her master’s degree in art education at Pittsburg State University in Kansas. She met her future husband, Stephen Taylor, a composer who currently teaches at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Nian still remembers the first Christmas she spent with his family, and the disregard they showed for the wrapping paper covering their gifts.

“I was so shocked because people just ripped into this beautiful paper just to get into the box inside,” she said. “They didn’t care enough to carefully peel away the paper to keep it intact. So that first year I collected all the paper and stored it.”

Today, Nian no longer keeps wrapping paper — the patterns are too uniform and don’t work well with her art.

Though Nian knew from an early age that she wanted to study art, at that time in China the government decided the career paths of citizens. When Nian failed the art exam she took as a child, she was put on a different career path.

“I grew up in such a small village, and I couldn’t compete with the city kids whose parents were artists,” she said. Instead she went into journalism, attracted to the opportunity to learn photography. It was during an internship at a newspaper that she was re-connected with art. The newspaper’s art editor noticed she was always doodling, and asked to see some of her art.

“I showed him my paper tearing, the early version from candy wrappers,” she said. “He told me I was very artistic. Later he wrote an article about it and published photographs of my artwork.”

The man also invited Nian to tag along with a group of art students who painted together every weekend.

“I went but I never painted with them. I was shy because I had heard so much criticism,” she said.

After college, Nian taught photojournalism for six years before coming to the U.S. at the suggestion of her mother, who had just come home from being a visiting scholar at UCLA.

“I had a good job, and I was pretty secure, but my mom told me I needed to take a look at the world,” said Nian.

The United States was truly eye-opening for Nian. Coming from a country where all career decisions had been made for her, it was overwhelming at first. She discovered freedom to be who she wanted to be, and at the same time, she discovered abstract art.

“On the second day, my chairperson took me to visit my professor’s studio, and that was the first time I saw abstract work,” she recalled. “I was shocked. I came here to paint realistic painting — in my mind, Western art was the best. Even the Chinese were studying the Western way. I came here to paint flowers and fruit — I crossed the ocean for this?”

Soon, however, Nian discovered the freedom of abstract art, and that the drawn line could communicate what was in her heart and mind.

Nian’s work has evolved with her life. Her early abstract work reflects the confusion she felt after coming to the U.S. Lines frequently left the page in an almost violent way, reflecting Nian’s overwhelming need to escape the restrictions her native country had imposed upon her. Over the years, as she married, built a home, and had children, her work began to soften and reflect a new optimism.

Her latest series of abstract acrylic paintings, “Where the Wild Things Glow,” began shortly after a trip to Bali.

“We arrived at the hotel at midnight, and the next morning, when I opened the door, I felt like I had been transported to a different, beautiful world, with all kinds of flowers I had never seen before,” said Nian. “At the same time, we bought a new house, and I had more room to plant flowers.”

Happy in her life, Nian is content with the direction her work has taken.

“I like it when people say, ‘Oh, you’ve become a flower lady.’ Some people were upset that my work has taken this path. I tell them that I am cured.”

