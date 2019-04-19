1. A Celebrate Spring Party, featuring games and an Easter egg hunt for ages 1 to 12, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Logan Recreation Center, 1414 S. Livingston St. The cost is free for members and $3 for nonmembers.

2. John Miller and the Romaniacs will perform during Live at the Five Spot from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, 305 SW Water St. Admission is $8 for members and $12 for the public.

3. The 35th annual Invitational Auto Show and Swap Meet will be Saturday at Avanti's Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin. Doors open at 7 a.m., with awards presented at 3:30 p.m. Admission is a donation of $5 for adults. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. For more information, visit www.earlyfordv8peoria.com.

4. Wildlife Prairie Park will host a Giant Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hunts will be at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., with three age groups during each time slot. Participants need to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the hunt. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 12. An all-day train ticket is available for $5.

5. The 15th annual Earth Day Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights. This family event features music, food, education materials and hands-on demonstrations, a kids area and more.