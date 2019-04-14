Items for the Arts Plus calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Jennifer Adler at jadler@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Exhibits

“Ten Medical Inventions That Changed the World,” exhibit, through April 28, Permanent Collections Gallery, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Call 686-7000. Regular museum admission applies.

“American Decoy: The Invention,” exhibit, through April 28, International Features Gallery, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Call 686-7000. Regular museum admission applies.

“Stations of the Cross: An Ancient Practice for Our Time,” art exhibit through April 28. Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free admission. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

38th Annual Congressional Art Show, through April 29, Peoria Public Library Main Library Gallery. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Reception with Congressman Darin LaHood: 4-6 p.m. April 22. Free.

After-school Arts Exhibit, featuring works of third and fourth grade students from After-school Arts, a First United Methodist Church Fine Arts Ministry at Lincoln School, through April 28, Ellie’s Place, Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

ICC’s 51st Annual Faculty Art Exhibit and Student Art Exhibit, April 17-May 10, Gallery 336B for faculty exhibit and Performing Arts Center Gallery for student exhibit, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5113.

Chakaia Booker exhibit, April 22-May 17, Bradley University’s Hartmann Center Gallery. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 677-2989.

Special events

7th annual Jim Maloof’s Legacy of Love for the Arts in Central Illinois, 6:30 p.m. April 15, Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center, East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $8/proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

Arts Week 2019, April 15-19, Illinois Central College, East Peoria Campus. Visit ArtsAtICC.com/arts week or call 694-5136.

34th annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Spring Celebration, April 15-May 17, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Peoria County Courthouse Plaza. Schedule available at www.springcelebration.org.

Peoria Symphony Guild Musical Monday, featuring PSO conductor George Stelluto presenting the multi-media presentation “New York,” 10 a.m. April 22, PSO Cube, 101 State St. Coffee: 9:30 a.m. Admission: free/Guild members; $5/non-members. Call 671-1096.

Music

Music in the Museum — “50,000 Notes Presto, Encore!” presented by French piccolo player Jean-Louis Beaumadier and his wife, pianist Veronique Poltz, and flutist Kyle Dzapo, 6:30 p.m. April 14, Peoria Riverfront Museum lobby. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission: $25/public; $20/members. Call 686-7000.

Bradley Community Chorus, Music Scholarship Concert Series, 3 p.m. April 14, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $10/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

Songbag Series, featuring Dan Zahn and Kate Moretti, 4 p.m. April 14, Carl Sandburg State Historic Site, 313 E. Third St., Galesburg. A donation of $5 per person is suggested.

Doug Stone Jazz Quartet, 7:30 p.m. April 15, Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

Bradley Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. April 16, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

Bradley Saxophone Ensembles, 7:30 p.m. April 18, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

Gabriel Faure's Requiem, presented by Ashlie Schlatweiler, David Kortemeier and the Westminster Chancel Choir, following Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 18, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave.

Live at the Five Spot, music by John Miller & the Romaniacs, 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $8/members and $12/general public.

Flutist Sami Junnonen and pianist Tatiana Shustova, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

Peoria Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Student Concert, “Music Moves!”, featuring winner of Peoria Symphony Guild Young Artist Competition, 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. April 23, Peoria Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $5/students. Visit www.peoriasymphony.org or call 671-1096.

Illinois Central College Hard Bop Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m. April 23, Lecture/Recital Hall, Room 127F, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

Bradley Women's Choir, 7:30 p.m. April 25, Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Admission: $5/general public; free/students. Call 677-2601.

Peoria Municipal Band is seeking new instrumentalists and vocalists to perform during the 2019 summer season. If interested, contact David Vroman, band conductor at 677-2605 or by email at dvroman@bradley.edu.

Theater

“Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” Thursday-Saturday evenings and Sunday matinee, through April 20, The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield. Tickets: $45-$49. Visit www.thebarniii.com or call 965-2545.

“Blue Window,” presented by Illinois Central College Theatre Program, 2:30 p.m. April 14 and 7:30 p.m. April 17-20, Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre, East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $8/general public; $6/students and seniors. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

"Sense and Sensibility," presented by Bradley University Theatre Department, 7:30 p.m. April 25-27 and May 2-4, 2 p.m. April 28 and May 5, Hartmann Center, 1423 St. James Ave. Tickets: $18/adults; $16/seniors; $8/students. Call 677-2650 or visit www.bradley.edu/theatre.

“Rent” 20th Anniversary Tour, Ameren Broadway Series, 7:30 p.m. April 25-26, Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $40-$70. Call 673-3200.

"Lost in Yonkers," presented by River Valley Players, 6:30 p.m. April 27 and May 4, 12:30 p.m. April 28 and May 5, 7;30 p.m. May 3, St. John's Community Center, 1301 Second St., Henry. Tickets: $19/Friday show only; $35/Saturday and Sunday performances with meals. Call 238-7878.

Lectures

Visual Voices Lecture featuring Laura Holzman, 5 p.m. April 18, Bradley University’s Horowitz Auditorium, Caterpillar Global Communications Center. Free. Call 677-2989.

Book clubs

Biography and Nonfiction Book Club, 3 p.m. April 14, "Duel With the Devil: The True Story of How Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr Teamed Up to Take on America's First Sensational Murder Mystery" by Paul Collins, Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway.

Science Fiction/Fantasy Book Club, 6:30 p.m. April 15, "Long Sunset" by Jack McDevitt, Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

"Who Picked This?" Book Club, 10 a.m. April 16, "We Were the Lucky Ones" by Georgia Hunter, Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

YA for Adults Book Club, 6:30 p.m. April 16, "Sadie" by Courtney Summers, Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

Mature Readers Book Club, 2:15 p.m. April 24, “The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Writers (and their Muses)” by Terri-Lynne DeFino, Humana Guidance Center, Westlake Plaza.

Walk-n-Talk Book Club, 9:45 a.m. April 25, "Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War" by Mary Roach, Dunlap Public Library parking lot, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.