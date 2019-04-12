Hosta Society meets

MORTON — The Central Illinois Hosta Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Freedom Hall, 349 W. Birchwood St., Morton, for a potluck dinner. Chicken and table service will be provided. Bring a side dish, salad, or dessert to share and your own drink. The group is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Founding members have been invited, and the public is welcome to attend this free event. For more information, call Shelly Baldini at 696-2960, visit www.cihshostaclub.org or Central Illinois Hosta Society on Facebook.

Container gardening

EUREKA — Ginny Hodgson of the Ball Horticultural Co. will share tips, ideas and pictures garnered from landscape professionals and home gardens alike at the free program, "Container Gardening Inspiration," at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., Eureka. The program is sponsored by the Woodford County University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Program. To register, call 467-2922 by April 22.