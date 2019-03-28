Movies have always been the second-biggest attraction at the Chillicothe Optimist Town Theatre.

Equipped with its signature gold and pink neon canopy marquee, the landmark has been a downtown staple of the small bedroom community since 1926. Today, the two-screen, 215-seat theater — just 25 minutes north of Peoria — serves more than just affordable, first-run cinema.

In November 2009, the Chillicothe Optimist Club purchased the theater from Verne Reynolds and transformed it into a not-for-profit to benefit nearly 60 local youth partner groups. Everyone from Boy Scouts to church organizations to sports teams have benefited in the last decade.

“It’s unprecedented. It’s a big deal,” Irvin Latta, then the Optimist Club treasurer, told the Journal Star in 2009. “We did the research and we found that no Optimist club has ever taken on a project this size.”

Distribution of funds is simple. Moviegoers write on the back of their purchased ticket stub the corresponding number of the youth partner group they wish to support.

Each August an event is held to present the youth partner groups with their checks, while allowing the groups to talk a little bit about their organization.

Volunteers like Shaun Grant are what make the theater thrive. The board president brought his family to Chillicothe 11 years ago because he loved the town — calling it a "hidden gem."

“The movie theater was kind of icing on top of it because it was just so nice to be able to go to a theater,” said Grant, who is the Chillicothe South School principal. “It’s very old-fashioned.”

His first experience included a quick stop outside to marvel at the marquee before enjoying a flick. Grant began offering his time as the theater slowly began to upgrade.

And renovations were sorely needed.

An opera house from 1920 previously occupied the spot before a fire from a neighboring building leveled the only three-story building in Chillicothe’s history. Elmer Sturm purchased the land six years later, constructing the building used today.

“It’s quite amazing actually if you go in the basement,” Grant said, “and you see the structure that they had to do to support the whole movie theater and the angle at which its built."

Updated seats were added in 2010 to the pair of auditoriums — one with about 115 seats, the other with almost 100 — along with converting its film projectors and sound systems to digital two years later.

Floor issues and faulty plaster within the concession stand required repairs in 2016.

All the upgrades were all done through fundraising, preventing any money from leaving their youth partner groups.

“It’s by far one of the coolest things that we do,” Grant said. “When we sit on the board and we discuss about what we can do, it’s always about raising attendance, making sure that our community is taken care of but making sure that kind of we get as much attendance and raise as much money as possible because we’re giving that money directly back to our community.

“We want to have good movies, good specials, good popcorn — an easy experience, so that the Town Theatre is their first choice.”

Unlike other small-town theaters, new releases are a constant on the Town Theatre screens. These first-run flicks benefit attendance but do come with a slight drawback.

“It always makes it a little difficult because we have to keep those first-runs for a long time,” Grant said, “and we really want to satisfy the movie-going urge for a lot of our community.

“But again, those first-run movies are kind of a must for us because we want to be able to provide (the community) with the best movies we can at any time.”

Having two screens is a bonus, especially with the slate of summer movies set to be released. Blockbusters such as "Avengers: Endgame," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Toy Story 4" are just a few likely to hit the Town Theatre.

“This year there are so many good movies coming out — they’re just one right after the other,” Grant said.

This mirrors the Town Theatre mission — giving to youth partner groups, one right after the other.

