PEORIA — The Peoria Symphony Orchestra will present its Beethoven and Boccherini concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 Illinois Route 91.

The concert will feature the whimsical side of composers Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn and Luigi Boccherini.

“With patrons ranging from nobility to the new middle class, classical composers had to be entertainers as well as artists — leavening their expressive genius, profound or earthy, with charm, style and wit," said conductor George Stelluto, in a news release. "They often used folk material, dance forms and clever, humorous surprises in their music.

"All of the music on the PSO program delighted the audiences of the day; and it will you, too! From Beethoven’s humor to Haydn’s surprises to Boccherini’s castanets, you’ll enjoy their music with a smile.”

The concert features Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, which has a beginning so startling that it surprised audiences and critics at its premiere. In Cello Concerto in B-flat, Boccherini includes passages in double-stops, blazing fast figuration, and lines that reach the extremes of the cello’s range.

The concert also features Boccherini’s "Fandango," arranged by Stelluto. Originally composed for a solo guitar, the cello takes center stage with hints of fast-paced Spanish folk dances. Finally, Symphony No. 103, “Drumroll,” is the most unusual of Haydn’s works — abrupt, mysterious and innovative.

The concert will feature cellist Adriana LaRosa Ransom, associate professor of cello and director of string project and the Community School for the Arts at Illinois State University. In addition to the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, the Illinois State Wind Symphony and the Illinois State Symphony Orchestra, she has also appeared as a guest artist at solo and chamber music recitals, including the Peoria Bach Festival, Chicago Cello Society concerts and the Trinity Lutheran Candlelight Concert Series.

Currently principal cellist of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, she formerly was a member of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra, the St. Cloud Symphony, the European Musical Festival Orchestra, and Sinfonia da Camera. She is the recipient of the College of Fine Arts Outstanding Teacher Award, the College of Fine Arts Outstanding Service Award, and the Illinois American String Teachers Association Distinguished Service Award.

Before the performance, Stelluto will give a lecture at 6:30 p.m. After the concert, the audience is invited to join Stelluto and musicians at a P.S. Party held at Suite Fire Bar and Grille, 7601 N. Orange Prairie Road. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

The concert is sponsored by the Meredith Foundation and partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. Additional support of the 121st Symphony Season is provided by PNC.

Tickets start at $25 and student tickets are $10; call 671-1096, visit the PSO Box Office at 101 State St. or go to peoriasymphony.org.