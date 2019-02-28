PEORIA — Comedian Jo Koy will bring his "Break The Mold Tour" to the Civic Center Theater at 8 p.m. March 7.

Tickets are $41 and $51 and available at ticketmaster.com.

In 2018, Koy was named "Stand-Up Comedian of The Year” at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and released his first stand-up comedy album, "Live From Seattle."

Koy pulls his comedic inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.

He is a weekly guest on the podcast, "The Adam Carolla Show." He also hosts the weekly podcast "The Koy Pond with Jo Koy." Additionally, Koy has had two highly rated comedy specials on Comedy Central, "Don’t Make Him Angry" and "Lights Out." In 2019, Netflix will release Koy's second special, which was taped in Honolulu.

Koy has appeared on more than 140 episodes of "Chelsea Lately" as a season regular guest. Other appearances include: "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, "The Late Late Show" with James Corden, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Last Call" with Carson Daly.

The comedian finished production on a pilot for his animated series, "This Functional Family," and will be in the upcoming live-action "Anastasia" film in theaters later this year.