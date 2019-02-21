MARCH

1. “Howlin’ on Water … Dueling Pianos” Special benefit for Girls on the Run Central Illinois. 6:30 p.m., The Waterhouse, 316 SW Washington St. Cost: $40, includes buffet dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit www.broadwaypeoria.com or call 494-9100.

1. Alliance Brass in concert. 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 NE Randolph Ave. Free. Call 676-4609.

1. “Silent Sky” presented by Bradley University Department of Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Hartmann Center, 1423 St. James Ave. Also 7:30 p.m. March 2 and March 7-9; 2 p.m. March 3. Tickets: $18/adults; $16/Bradley faculty, staff and seniors; $8/students. Call 677-2650 or visit www.bradley.edu/theatre.

1. "American Decoy: The Invention" and "10 Medical Inventions That Changed the World." Through April 28. Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday. Regular museum admission applies. Call 686-7000 or visit RiverfrontMuseum.org.

1. Natasha Greene and a World Rhythm Drum Circle. 6-9 p.m. Peoria Art Guild, 203 Harrison St. Cost: $20. Registration is required; space is limited. To register, visit https://www.peoriaartguild.org/upcoming-events/

1. “Death by Golf.” Comic thriller by Conklin Players. Thursday-Saturday evenings and Sunday matinee, March 1-17. The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center, Goodfield. Tickets: $45-$49. Visit www.thebarniii.com or call 965-2545.

1. Live at the Five Spot, music by Cousin Eddie, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $8/members and $12/general public. Also, March 8, Turas (Irish folk); March 15, Chicken Shack Blues; March 22, Judy Page Project; March 29, Still Shine (bluegrass).

1. Salsa at CAC, dance lesson and dance, 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $5/members and $8/general public. Also, March 15.

2. “Howlin’ on Water … Dueling Pianos,” 6:30 p.m. The Waterhouse, 316 SW Washington St. Dinner at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Cost: $40, includes buffet dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit www.broadwaypeoria.com or call 494-9100.

2. Film Noir, 2-4 p.m. “L.A. Confidential.” Peoria Public Library downtown. Also, March 9: “D.O.A.,” with guest speaker Helen Burgess; March 16: “Elevator to the Gallows”; March 23: “Big Clock”; and March 30: “Maltese Falcon.” Hosted by Steve Tarter, Journal Star reporter.

2. Rodney Carrington Live, 7 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $44.75-$179.75.

2. Sculpture by Rick Harney, through April 12, Gallery 3R, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 9, donation requested.

3. Lumiere, a new 16-voice chamber choir, presents its debut concert, 6 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave. Admission: $10/adults; $5/students. Call 691-8768.

3. Guitarist Michael Hull, 3 p.m. concert. Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

3. Illinois Saxophone Quintet with Keith Zimmerman, 7:30 p.m. concert. Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

3. The Deplorables, comedy tour, 7:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $43-$128. Call 673-3200.

4. Peoria Symphony Guild Musical Monday, cellist Adriana LaRosa Ransom and pianist Andrea Molina present “Boccherini Who?” 9:30 a.m. coffee; 10 a.m. performance. First Federated Church, Peoria. Admission: free/Guild members; $5/non-members. Call 671-1096.

6. “Stations of the Cross: An Ancient Practice for Our Time,” art exhibit through April 28. Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free admission. First Friday open house: 5-8:30 p.m. April 5. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

7. Jo Koy — Break the Mold Tour, comedian, 8 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $41-$51. Call 673-3200.

7. Hitchcock as a Master of Suspense, “Strangers on a Train” discussion by Marc Eliot, 6 p.m. Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Additional films, March 8: “North by Northwest”; March 9: “Vertigo”; March 10: “Psycho.” Admission: $25/general public; $90/all access pass (includes all four film showings, discussions and four large popcorn and drink combos). Call 686-7000.

7. “A Broadway Review,” presented by ICC Concert Choir, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

7. Whisper and Shout, open mic for poetry, 8-10 p.m. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $5/members and $8/general public.

8. “Dreamgirls,” musical, 7:30 p.m. Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University. Also 7:30 p.m. March 9 and 14-16 and 2 p.m. March 10 and 17. Tickets: $20/adults; $15/youth ages 20 and younger. Call 688-4473.

8. Havana Cuba All Stars, Cuban music and dance, 7:30 p.m. The Orpheum Theatre, 57 S. Kellogg St., Galesburg. Tickets: $30 and $35. Visit www.galesburgorpheum.org/tickets or call 342-2299.

9. Peoria Symphony Orchestra presents “Beethoven and Boccherini,” featuring cellist Adriana LaRosa Ransom, 7:30 p.m. Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 Illinois Route 91, Peoria. Tickets start at $25; $10/students. Visit www.peoriasymphony.org or call 671-1096.

9. Bradley International Print and Drawing Exhibition, March 9-April 12, Bradley’s Heuser Art Gallery and Hartmann Center Gallery; ICC Performing Arts Center Gallery, East Peoria Campus; Studios on Sheridan; Prairie Center of the Arts; Peoria Art Guild; and Contemporary Art Center. Juror Lecture: 5 p.m. March 7, featuring Janet Ballweg, Horowitz Auditorium, Caterpillar Global Communications Center. Receptions on March 9: 4-5:30 p.m. ICC Performing Arts Center Gallery; 4-6:30 p.m. Heuser Art Gallery and Hartmann Center Gallery; 5-8 p.m. Studios on Sheridan; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Prairie Center for the Arts; 6-8 p.m. Peoria Art Guild; and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contemporary Art Center. Call 677-2989.

9. Wine and Art: Almond Blossoms, 7-9 p.m., Studio 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum. $36/public and $30/members, includes art supplies and wine. Call 686-7000.

9. Wine and Cheese Under the Stars, 7-9 p.m., Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum. $36/public and $30/members, includes up to three glasses of wine or soda and a variety of cheese and crackers. Call 686-7000.

9. Kansas: Point of No Return Tour, 7:30 p.m., Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $45-$95.

10. Bradley Symphony Orchestra, Music Scholarship Concert Series, 3 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $10/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

10. Music in the McKenzie, with Dana and Sue Robinson, 2-4 p.m. Peoria Public Library North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. Free.

11. Peoria Public Schools Student Art Show, through March 29, Peoria Public Library Main Library Gallery. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Free.

12. Bradley Symphonic Band, concert, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

14. “The Art of Andrew Wyeth,” Fine Arts Society lecture by Mary Cronin, 9:30 a.m. social time, 10 a.m. lecture. Peoria Riverfront Museum. Adults/$12, students/$5. Visit www.FineArtsSociety.net or call 692-1858.

16. Heartland Festival Orchestra presents “Cherish the Ladies,” 7:30 p.m. Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Tickets: $38/adults; $10/students and children. Visit www.heartlandfestivalorchestra.org or call 444-8222.

16. “The Twisted Irish Knot,” an Irish wedding reception murder mystery dinner show presented by Die Laughing Entertainment, 6 p.m. Landmark Banquet Center, 3225 Dries Lane. Tickets: $40/includes dinner buffet. Irish-themed apparel welcome. Call 256-1197.

16. Get Acquainted Meeting, 4 p.m. Corn Stock Theatre Center, 1700 N. Park Road. Free. Call 676-2196.

16. “A Tribute to Girl Groups of the Fabulous ‘50s and Sensational ‘60s,” presented by The Starlets, ICC Guest Artists Series, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $26/general public; $16/students. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

17. Prairie Wind Ensemble, concert, 2:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, ICC East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $10/adults; $8/students over 18 and seniors; free/students 18 and younger. Visit www.artsaticc.com/tickets or call 694-5136.

19. Illinois Central Jazz Train, jazz orchestra performance, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, ICC East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

20. Mica Smith art exhibit, through April 12, ICC’s Gallery 336B, East Peoria Campus. Meet and greet: noon-2 p.m. March 20, artist talk at 12:30 p.m. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5113.

21. “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” a farce by Conklin Players, Thursday-Saturday evenings and Sunday matinee, March 21-April 20. The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center, Goodfield. Tickets: $45-$49. Visit www.thebarniii.com or call 965-2545.

22. Central Illinois Ballet presents “Anne Frank,” 7 p.m. Black Box Theater, 830 W. Main St. Also 7 p.m. March 23 and 2 p.m. March 24. Tickets: $10-15. Visit www.ciballet.com or call 620-3164.

24. Central Illinois Jazz Society House Band, 6 p.m.; David Hoffman and Friends, 7:15 p.m.; Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission: $6/CIJS members, $10/non-members, free/students. Visit www.cijs.org or call 692-5330.

24. MercyMe Imagine Nation Tour, 7 p.m. Carver Arena. Tickets: $25-$78. Call 673-3200.

28. Bradley Honor Choir, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

30. Bradley Trumpet Day, with guest artist Stuart Mack, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

30. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Beyond the Fluffy, comedy show, 6 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $43-$68. Call 673-3200.

30. Museum After Dark: I Need My Space, space science for adults, 7-10 p.m. Peoria Riverfront Museum. Admission: $15/public and $10 members. Call 686-7000.

31. Bradley Chorale and Chamber Singers, 3 p.m. St. Mark’s Church, 1113 W. Bradley Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

APRIL

2. Congressional Art Show, through April 29, Peoria Public Library Main Library Gallery. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Reception with Congressman Darin LaHood: 4-6 p.m. April 22. Free.

4. “Romeo, You Idiot!” Corn Stock for Kids production, 7:30 p.m. Corn Stock Theatre Center, 1700 N. Park Road. Also 7:30 p.m. April 5 and 2:30 p.m. April 6 and 7. Tickets: $12/adults and $8/students ages 12 and under. Call 676-2196.

4. “Joel Barber: The Most Susceptible Bird,” lecture by Shelburne Museum’s chief curator Kory Rogers, 6 p.m. Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Admission: $4/public for lecture only; free/members. Call 686-7000.

4. Whisper and Shout, open mic for poetry, 8-10 p.m. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $5/members and $8/general public.

5. Visual Voices Lecture, featuring John Hitchcock and Jessica Spring, 5-6:30 p.m. Bradley University’s Horowitz Auditorium, Caterpillar Global Communications Center. Free. Call 677-2989.

5. Peoria Ballet presents “Alice in Wonderland” and “Paquita,” 7 p.m. Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Also 1:30 and 7 p.m. April 6. Tickets: $25/adults; $10/children and students. Call 690-7990 or visit www.peoriaballet.com.

5. Live at the Five Spot, music by Dexter O’Neal and the Funk Yard, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $8/members and $12/general public. Also, April 12, The Deep Hollow (folk); April 19, John Miller and the Romaniacs (Gypsy jazz); April 26, Sarah and the Underground (soul, folk, rock).

5. Salsa at CAC, dance lesson and dance, 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $5/members and $8/general public. Also, April 19.

6. Spring Loose Benefit for Drew’s Plots, features “live arts” with free entertainment and interactive learning/demonstration of different arts, as well as live music, drone races, disc golf tournament, kids corner, Knocker Ball, food, drinks, raffles and a world’s largest cake walk attempt. 2-8 p.m. with music until 10 p.m. Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe. Admission: $5/suggested donation. Call 231-7043.

6. Bradley Opera Workshop, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

6. Duck-A-Palooza, appraisals, carving demos and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Peoria Riverfront Museum. “The Other Season: Decoys,” lecture by Jon Deeter at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Free with paid general admission; $4 for lecture only. Call 686-7000.

7. Peoria Area Civic Chorale's spring concert, “Astonishing," 3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry. Tickets: $6/adults; $4/students. Visit www.peoriacivicchorale.org or call 693-6725.

7. Guitar Recital, Bradley Preparatory School, 3 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

7. Music in the McKenzie with Fox Crossing Stringband, 2-4 p.m. Peoria Public Library North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. Free.

7. After-school Arts Exhibit, featuring works of third and fourth grade students from After-school Arts, a First United Methodist Church Fine Arts Ministry at Lincoln School. Through April 28. Ellie’s Place, Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

7. For King and Country, "Burn the Ships World Tour," Christian pop duo, 7:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $27.50-$72.50. Call 673-3200.

8. Peoria Lunaire, concert, 7:30 p.m. Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

8. Illinois Central College Chamber Singers, 7:30 p.m. Lecture/Recital Hall, Room 127F, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

11. “The Rise of the Vienna Secession: Modern Art, Architecture and Design,” Fine Arts Society lecture by Christopher Long, 9:30 a.m. social time, 10 a.m. lecture. Peoria Riverfront Museum. Adults/$12, students/$5. Visit www.FineArtsSociety.net or call 692-1858.

12. Pub Night Under the Stars: Yuri’s Night, 7-9 p.m. Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum. $36/public and $30/members includes up to three craft beers and food. Call 686-7000.

12. ICC Theatre Program presents “Blue Window,” 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre, East Peoria Campus. Also 7:30 p.m. April 13 and 17-20, and 2:30 p.m. April 14. Tickets: $8/general public; $6/students and seniors. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

13. Heartland Festival Orchestra presents “Heartland Portraits,” 7:30 p.m. Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Tickets: $38/adults; $10/students and children. Visit www.heartlandfestivalorchestra.org or call 444-8222.

13. Sigma Alpha Iota Recital, 7:30 p.m. Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

13. Wine and Art: Jackson Pollock, 7-9 p.m., Studio 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum. $36/public and $30/members includes art supplies and wine. Call 686-7000.

13. Area High School Exhibition, artist reception and awards ceremony, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission free, donation requested.

14. Bradley Community Chorus, Music Scholarship Concert Series, 3 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $10/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

14. Music in the Museum, “50,000 Notes Presto, Encore!” presented by French piccolo player Jean-Louis Beaumadier, pianist Veronique Poltz, and flutist Kyle Dzapo, 6:30 p.m. Peoria Riverfront Museum lobby. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission: $25/public; $20/members. Call 686-7000.

15. Doug Stone Jazz Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

15. Jim Maloof’s Legacy of Love for the Arts in Central Illinois, 6:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, ICC East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $8/proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

15. Arts Week 2019, ICC East Peoria Campus, activities through April 19. Go to ArtsAtICC.com/arts week or call 694-5136.

15. Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Spring Celebration, through May 17, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Peoria County Courthouse Plaza. Schedule available at www.springcelebration.org.

16. Bradley Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

16. “Around the World in 80 Days,” Washington Christian Village and Supportive Living of Washington’s Morning Movie series, 10 a.m. Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Admission: $2; seniors ages 62 and older admitted free. Call 444-8600.

16. Doobie Brothers, concert, 7:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $32.50-$152.50. Call 673-3200.

17. ICC Faculty Art Exhibit and Student Art Exhibit, through May 10. Gallery 336B for faculty exhibit and Performing Arts Center Gallery for student exhibit, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5113.

18. Visual Voices Lecture, featuring Laura Holzman, 5 p.m. Bradley University’s Horowitz Auditorium, Caterpillar Global Communications Center. Free. Call 677-2989.

18. Bradley Saxophone Ensembles, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

20. Steve Martin and Martin Short, "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't," comedy show, 7:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $98-$248. Call 673-3200.

20. Laser Light Night, 6 p.m. “Laser Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon” and 7 p.m. “Laser Floyd: The Wall.” Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Admission: $7/one show; $12/both shows. Call 686-7000.

21. Alice in Chains, concert, 8 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $49.50-$75. Call 673-3200.

22. Peoria Symphony Guild Musical Monday, conductor George Stelluto presents multi-media presentation “New York,” 9:30 a.m. coffee; 10 a.m. performance. PSO Cube, 101 State St. Admission: free/Guild members; $5/non-members. Call 671-1096.

22. Chakaia Booker exhibit, through May 17. Bradley University’s Hartmann Center Gallery. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 677-2989.

22. Flutist Sami Junnonen and pianist Tatiana Shustova, 7:30 p.m. Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

23. Peoria Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Student Concert, “Music Moves!” Features winner of Peoria Symphony Guild Young Artist Competition, 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $5/students. Visit www.peoriasymphony.org or call 671-1096.

23. ICC Hard Bop Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m. Lecture/Recital Hall, Room 127F, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

25. Bradley Women’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

25. “Sense and Sensibility,” play by Bradley University Department of Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Hartmann Center, 1423 St. James Ave. Also 7:30 p.m. April 26-27 and May 2-4; 2 p.m. April 28 and May 5. Tickets: $18/adults; $16/Bradley faculty, staff and seniors; $8/students. Call 677-2650 or visit www.bradley.edu/theatre.

25. “Rent,” Broadway musical, 7:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Also 7:30 p.m. April 26. Tickets: $40-$70. Call 673-3200.

26. John Davis Choral Festival, 10 a.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

26. Youth Music Illinois, in residence at ICC, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, East Peoria Campus. Also, 2 p.m. April 28. Tickets: $20/general public; $15/seniors; $8/students. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

27. Peoria Symphony Orchestra presents “Great Cities: New York,” featuring pianist Geoffrey Duce, 7:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets start at $25; $10/students. Visit www.peoriasymphony.org or call 671-1096.

27. Apostolic Christian LifePoints Gospel Sing, 5:45 p.m. Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Free. Visit http://www.aclifepoints.org/GospelSing.asp.

27. Zac Brown Band, "Down the Rabbit Hole" concert, 7 p.m. Carver Arena. Tickets: $36.50-$96.50. Call 673-3200.

27. FUSE Bradley Interactive Media, interactive art show of creative student work plus hands-on exhibits for children and adults, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Peoria Riverfront Museum. Free admission day. Call 686-7000.

28. Bradley Symphonic Winds and Band, 3 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

28. Metamora High School Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m.; ICC Hard Bop Jazz Band, 7:15 p.m.; Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission: $6/Central Illinois Jazz Society members, $10/non-members, free/students. Visit www.cijs.org or call 692-5330.

28. Orpheus Club of Peoria, spring concert, 3 p.m. First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Road. Tickets: $5 at the door. Call 692-5330.

29. ICC Concert Choir, 7:30 p.m. Lecture/Recital Hall, Room 127F, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

30. Bradley Honor Band, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

30. International Jazz Day, part of Arts in Education Spring Celebration, area student bands including Peoria Jazz AllStars, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Peoria County Courthouse Plaza, Downtown Peoria. Free.

MAY

1. Graphic Design Portfolio Exhibition, through May 8. Prairie Center for the Arts, 1506 SW Washington St. Reception: 6-8 p.m. May 3. Call 677-2989.

1. BFA Exhibition, featuring Amy Trompeter and Katheryn Wehrman, through May 8. Prairie Center for the Arts, 1506 SW Washington St. Reception: 6-8 p.m. May 3. Call 677-2989.

1. MFA Exhibition, featuring Alexandra Dupont and Dylan Roberts, through May 10. Bradley’s Heuser Art Gallery. Reception: 5-7 p.m. May 10. Call 677-2989.

1. Bradley String Chamber Music, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

1. “Caution! Directors at Play:" ICC Advanced Directing Class Student Directed One-Act Plays, 7 p.m. Lecture/Recital Hall, Room 127F, ICC's East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

2. Bradley Chorale and Chamber Singers, spring concert, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 NE Randolph Ave. Free-will offering. Call 676-4609.

2. Whisper and Shout, open mic for poetry, 8-10 p.m. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $5/members and $8/general public.

3. Peoria Area Civic Chorale, “A Little Night Music,” special guest Dmitri German, 7:30 p.m. Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Also 7:30 p.m. May 4. Tickets: $20/adults; $8/students. Visit www.peoriacivicchorale.org or call 693-6725.

3. “A Chorus Line,” musical, 7:30 p.m. Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St. Also 7:30 p.m. May 4 and 9-11 and 2 p.m. May 5 and 12. Tickets: $20/adults; $15/youth ages 20 and younger. Call 688-4473.

3. Bradley Jazz Ensembles, 7:30 p.m. Bob Michel Student Center. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

3. Peoria Art Guild Members Show, through May 31, Peoria Art Guild, 203 Harrison St. Opening reception: 5-9 p.m. May 3. Visit www.peoriaartguild.org.

3. Art of Hua Nian, “Where the Wild Things Glow” and “Wonder of Lines,” through June 9. Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Free admission. First Friday Open House: 5-8:30 p.m. May 3. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

3. Live at the Five Spot, music by Cousin Eddie, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $8/members and $12/general public. Also, May 10, Lizzi Neal Band; May 17, Robin Crowe Band; May 24, The Brazilionaires; May 31, Soft Spoken.

3. Salsa at CAC, dance lesson and dance, 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $5/members and $8/general public. Also, May 17.

4. Bradley Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $5/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

4. Pollinator Family Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Peoria Riverfront Museum lobby. Free for all Pollinator Day activities. Call 686-7000.

5. Todd Kelly Quintet, Music Scholarship Concert Series, 3 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Tickets: $10/adults; free/students. Call 677-2595.

5. Bradley Guitar Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

5. Double Dare Live, game show, 7 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $32-$90. Call 673-3200.

5. Philharmonic Chorale, 2:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, ICC East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $12/general public; $10/students and seniors. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

6. Collegium Musicum, 7:30 p.m. Bradley University’s Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

6. ICC Concert Band, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, East Peoria Campus. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

7. Bradley Piano Student Recital, 7:30 p.m. Dingeldine Music Center, 1417 W. Barker Ave. Free. Call 677-2595.

7. Peoria Symphony Guild Spring Luncheon, performance by 2019 Young Artist Competition winner, 11:30 a.m. Peoria Country Club, 4700 Grandview Drive. Tickets: $30. Call 691-3225.

8. Cirque du Soleil presents "Crystal," 7:30 p.m. Carver Arena. Also, 7:30 p.m. May 9-11, 4 p.m. May 10-11 and 1:30 and 5 p.m. May 12. Tickets: $55-$118. Call 673-3200.

9. “Grant Wood: From Farm Boy to American Icon,” Fine Arts Society lecture by Kate Kunau, 9:30 a.m. social time, 10 a.m. lecture. Peoria Riverfront Museum. Adults/$12, students/$5. Visit www.FineArtsSociety.net or call 692-1858.

9. “Hat’s Off to Mom — A Mother’s Day Celebration,” musical revue, 6 p.m. The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center, Goodfield. Also 6 p.m. May 10-11 and 12:30 p.m. May 12. Tickets: $45-$49. Visit www.thebarniii.com or call 965-2545.

10. Prairie Wind Ensemble, final concert of the season, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, ICC East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $10/adults; $8/students over 18 and seniors; free/students 18 and younger. Visit www.artsaticc.com/tickets or call 694-5136.

10. Peoria Jazz AllStars presents "Evening of Jazz," featuring students from Central, Manual, Richwoods and Peoria Notre Dame. 7 p.m. Peoria Riverfront Museum lobby. Admission: $10 donation/includes dessert and drink.

10. Doug and Eileen Leunig and Gene Mialkowski exhibits, photography and sculpture, Preston Jackson Gallery, and Elizabeth Davis exhibit of encaustic art in Gallery 3R, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. May 10-June 21. Opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 11. Free admission, donation requested.

11. Central Illinois Landmarks Foundation restoration kickoff fundraiser for the Civil War Veterans’ GAR Hall, music by vocalist Stephanie Aaron. IVY Club, 5102 N. Galena Road, Peoria Heights. Tickets: $50. Call 636-7022.

15. Graphic Design Pop Up Exhibition, through May 18, Bradley’s Heuser Art Gallery. Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. May 18. Call 677-2989.

15. Derek Hough: Live, dance show, 7:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $59.50-$85. Call 673-3200.

17. “Musical Cabaret Night — An Evening of Song” dinner theater by Arc Light Productions, 6:30 p.m. Coyote Creek Golf Course, Bartonville. Also 6:30 p.m. May 18. Tickets: $35/dinner and show; $265/table of eight. Call 455-4095.

18. Sculpture Walk, live music, ribbon cutting and art activities, 9 a.m.-noon. Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Sun Plaza. Free. Call 676-2787.

18. “The Dolly Show” with Kelly O’Brien (Dolly Parton tribute), ICC Guest Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center, East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $26/general public; $16/students. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

19. Central Illinois Jazz Society House Band, 6 p.m.; Travis Wesley Trio, 7:15 p.m.; Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission: $6/CIJS members, $10/non-members, free/students. Visit www.cijs.org or call 692-5330.

19. Music in the McKenzie with Banjovi & Hawkins and Anne, 2-4 p.m. Peoria Public Library North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. Free.

21. Morton Civic Chorus presents “Encore,” a benefit for Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund, 7:30 p.m. Bradley University’s Hartmann Center Theater, 1423 St. James. Also, 7:30 p.m. May 22-25 and 2 p.m. May 26. Tickets: $15. Visit www.CIMKF.org or call 677-4966.

22. Dwight Yoakam, country singer, 8 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $39-$99. Call 673-3200.

25. Tony Bennett presents “I Left My Heart” Tour, 8 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $55-$179.50. Call 673-3200.

25. Wine and Cheese Under the Stars — Apollo: 50 Years, 7-9 p.m., Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum. $36/public and $30/members includes up to three glasses of wine or soda and a variety of cheese and crackers. Call 686-7000.

25. “The Art of the Brick: The World’s Largest LEGO Art Exhibition,” through Sept. 1. Peoria Riverfront Museum. Admission: $18/adults; $16/seniors; $14/children. Call 686-7000.

31. Central Illinois Ballet presents “Cinderella,” 2 p.m. Performing Arts Center, ICC East Peoria Campus. Also 2 p.m. June 1. Tickets: $12-35. Visit www.citballet.com or call 620-3164.

31. “Shrek — The Musical,” through June 8. Corn Stock Theatre Center, 1700 N. Park Road. Call 676-2196.