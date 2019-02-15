PEORIA — "The Pretty Things Peepshow" 10-year anniversary tour will be presented at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.

The show features go-go Amy, the unkillable Jenny Lynne, Matt Scott of Rasputin's Marionettes, Scraps The Mind Reading dog and special guest Rachel Atlas from the United Kingdom.

This one-of-a-kind vaudeville variety revue includes stunts of skill and courage including sword swallowing, quick change magic, puppets, handcuff and straight jacket escape, sword ladder, the execution blade box, singing, comedy, a talking dog and more.

The show has been on the road since 2009 and the performers have done more than 900 shows in nightclubs, concert halls, festivals, conventions, private parties and more. With a rotating cast of characters the show is constantly evolving with new talent and acts.

Rachel Atlas, also known as the Painproof Princess, performs acts such as Sword Swallowing, bed of nails, razorblade swallow, machete ladder, balloon swallow and human chopping block. She also performs in the Cirque De Mort in Europe.

Go-go Amy produces the show, makes all of the costumes and also performs. She hosts and does quick change magic, fire eating, machete ladder, balloon swallow, straight jacket escape, singing, comedy and blade box. She also does a mind-reading act with Scraps The Mind Reading Dog.

Jenny Lynne sings and does sword swallowing.

Matt Scott designs and builds each of Rasputin's marionettes. The skilled puppeteer has built puppets for Elvira and has been featured on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. For tickets or information, contact William Butler at 674-6822 artcentr@mtco.com.