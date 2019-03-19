Two pretty little liars return, round one of March Madness kicks off and a few Staten Island vampires try to figure out how to take over the world.



If you ever watched Bear Grylls (“Man vs. Wild”) power his way through hostile terrain with nothing but a pocket knife and a can-do-attitude and thought, that’s for me, Netflix is giving you the chance to take a virtual hike in the survival expert’s boots. The subscription service is launching a new live-action interactive show, “You vs. Wild,” on April 10. Each of the eight episodes will feature interactive experiences with multiple choices. It’s part of Netflix’s plan to continue experimenting with interactive entertainment.



Lori Loughlin has been dropped from the cast of “Fuller House” (Netflix). She will not return for the show’s final season this fall after being indicted in a college admissions bribery case.



Donna Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, is joining Fox News and the Fox Business Network as a paid contributor.



For viewers of a certain age, the expression “No Whammy’s!” may bring back fond memories of the game show “Press Your Luck.” ABC is hoping to tap into the nostalgia and bring along a new generation of fans with a revival. Game show “Card Sharks” will also return.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

Murder mystery spin-off series “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” (March 20, Freeform, 8 p.m. ET/PT) features the return of two characters from the original show, Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish). Moving on from the high school setting of the first series, the action takes place at Beacon Heights University where the high-stakes environment leads someone to snap.



It’s not March without a little madness. The first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament starts on March 21 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on CBS with more games on TBS, TNT and TruTV.



Because it’s not always about Meghan and Harry … “Prince Charles at 70” (March 24, PBS, 8 p.m. ET) takes a look at Britain’s longest serving heir to the throne. The film follows Charles throughout 2018 as he works and relaxes both at home and abroad. It includes interviews with the Prince, his wife and his sons.



“What We Do in the Shadows” (March 27, FX, 10 p.m. ET/PT) is a comedy about four vampires tasked with nothing less than complete domination of the New World. The problem is, having “lived” together for hundreds of years in Staten Island, they’re unclear on how to go about achieving said domination. Also, they decide to take part in a documentary. The creative and often hilarious series is based on the acclaimed film of the same name from Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”) and Taika Waititi.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: “American Idol” takes ABC to its third straight Sunday ratings win among adults 18-49.



Losers: “Proven Innocent” isn’t performing for Fox, making its future uncertain.

