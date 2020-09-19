PEORIA – Coming soon, perhaps, to North Peoria: Asian carp on ice.

Sounds nice to Brian Colgan. And perhaps to those who want to rid the Illinois River of as many of the invasive fish as possible.

A former government adviser and official, Colgan leads a company that intends to convert a 4,000-square-foot building at 8606 N. Pioneer Road into an Asian carp processing, packaging and distribution facility.

Commercial fishermen would gather the carp from the river and ice them for the trip to Colgan Carp Solutions Inc. There the fish would be fashioned into bait for domestic crab, crawfish and lobster harvesters on all coasts.

"Our company, by creating these markets and working with others in the area who want to do the same, can drive up demand, can reduce the population in the Illinois River and hopefully create some jobs, economic opportunity and show that there’s a market-driven strategy for invasive-species management," Colgan said.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Peoria City Council is expected to consider a land-use change that would allow the Pioneer Road facility to open. Earlier this month, the city Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend the council approve.

Colgan became an Asian carp entrepreneur after he served as chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti. She was the Asian carp point person during the administration of Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The overabundant carp overwhelm other species in the river, and their leaping ability can create a physical hazard for boaters.

In the post-Rauner private sector, Colgan established his company last year. He considered establishing an Asian carp processing facility in Havana, about 40 miles downriver from Peoria.

Colgan said changes in state financial incentives made it more cost-effective to harvest Asian carp farther north. His company also would have needed to construct a new facility in Havana rather than use an existing building.

"The timeframes for building at the sites we were looking at just didn’t make sense for our growth and what we wanted to do," Colgan said. "We found this location (in Peoria) and it fit all of our needs and gives us the ability to grow."

Colgan plans to purchase Asian carp from area fishermen, who also might be able to participate in profit sharing. They would be required to ice the fish, to maintain freshness and to mitigate odor.

An automated process is to cut the carp to specifications. They are to be kept frozen for shipping.

"We don’t want people sitting with a butcher band saw cutting fish to a half-inch. Too much liability and not enough efficiency," Colgan said. "Everything we’re doing is dealing with fresh, cold fish, freezing them and getting them out the door."

The Pioneer Road building most recently housed a concrete and excavating company. It’s located in an industrial area east of Allen Road and north of Pioneer Parkway.

In its new incarnation, the facility might process 5 million pounds of Asian carp in its first year of operation, according to Colgan. He envisions the total doubling annually after that.

At first, the business is likely to employ five people, Colgan said. He declined to give a specific amount regarding his company’s investment but said it was significant.

Colgan said his company is capable of processing Asian carp for human consumption, should that market emerge. But for now, it’s all about the bait.

"People want cheap bait, they want quality bait, they want reliability," Colgan said. "They want to make sure we can get it to them on time, and when we say we’re going to arrive, we’re going to arrive. That’s what we’re committed to."