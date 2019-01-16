PEORIA — Words to describe Nia Williams' game start with very and end with fast.

The Richwoods junior plays an uptempo style on both ends of the court, making her a nightmare matchup for many basketball opponents. She scored 21 points to lead Class 3A No. 1-ranked Knights over Dunlap 70-32 on Tuesday night.

Another dangerous weapon in the Richwoods arsenal?

"It's huge for us to be able to go down the floor and know that we're not 20 percent offense on the floor at that point and time," Richwoods coach Todd Hursey said. "We have a 100 percent (offense) on the floor that can score when we need that basket."

In the nonconference victory, Williams put on a head-scratching — the impressive kind — display in just over a quarter of play. Her 3-pointer from the right corner extended the Richwoods lead to 12-6 at the 2:46 mark.

The next 8:03 that followed saw the 5-foot-7 guard score 11 points on a layups, free throws, rebound putbacks and a nice steal and lay-in. Only halftime — with the Knights up 43-14 — could put the brakes on Williams barrage.

"I have my good days and my not so good days," said Williams, who had 16 points at halftime, outscoring Dunlap, including fields goals, 6-5.

Another bucket by Williams — this time off a dish from Jaida McCloud — just 43 seconds into the second half showed the first half was no fluke. One final layup ended her night with an impressive 8-for-10 shooting night.

Last season, Williams teamed with now Chicago State starting guard Kourtney Crane to translate those steals into easy buckets. This season it's almost exclusively Williams out on the break, getting assists from Tianna Johnson, Kamryn Taylor or McCloud.

"To describe playing with Nia is fast-paced," Johnson said. "She's always running the floor, so just get her the ball. She finishes really well around the basket."

Added Hursey, "When we get to a pressure defense, she can get out and go. She scores so well."

A smile broke across Williams' face when told Johnson described her as 'fast pace.' Her senior teammate also noted Williams is the best defender for the reigning 3A state champs, saying 'defense is her thing.'

Williams recorded four of the 11 steals.

"Everything to me is fast," she said. "Sometimes I just have to slow it down and wait for (my teammates) to come down the court and see where my other options are at."

Taylor, a Marquette recruit, scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to go with three steals and two blocks. Johnson filled up the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

McCloud, who grabbed nine of Richwoods' 35 rebounds, added four points, two assists, two blocks and two steals. The Knights shot 56.6 percent (30-for-53) and turned Dunlap over 21 times.

Delaney Cook came off the bench to score 10 points, hitting 3 of 3 3-pointers for Dunlap (11-7). Elle Sutter added nine points. Ellie Sorenson had seven points and five rebounds.

