Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week

ASHER WIEGAND

EUREKA SENIOR

Class rank: 25th

Grade-point average: 3.9

Sports: Football (running back and nose guard) — Heart of Illinois all-conference team, captain. Wrestling — Three-time state qualifier, Chuck Murdoch Central Illinois All-Area team, two-time Wiegand Dedication Award winner, two-time Most Takedowns Award winner, two-time team captain, Most Valuable Wrestler, John Krumholz Desire Award

Academic honors: ‘A’ Honor Roll every year, National Honor Society, class officer every year

Favorite hobby: Riding my motorcycle

Goals: Serving in the military, pursuing a job in the medical field and sharing with others the gift of liberty, love and grace through Christ

Favorite sports team (other than own): Bears, Yankees and Notre Dame football

Favorite musical group: Alan Jackson, Skillet

Favorite movie: “Gladiator” and “Hacksaw Ridge”

Favorite class: Chemistry Why? Because it was challenging and interesting to learn about

— Journal Star scholar athletes nominated by school administrators