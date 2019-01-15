Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week
ASHER WIEGAND
EUREKA SENIOR
Class rank: 25th
Grade-point average: 3.9
Sports: Football (running back and nose guard) — Heart of Illinois all-conference team, captain. Wrestling — Three-time state qualifier, Chuck Murdoch Central Illinois All-Area team, two-time Wiegand Dedication Award winner, two-time Most Takedowns Award winner, two-time team captain, Most Valuable Wrestler, John Krumholz Desire Award
Academic honors: ‘A’ Honor Roll every year, National Honor Society, class officer every year
Favorite hobby: Riding my motorcycle
Goals: Serving in the military, pursuing a job in the medical field and sharing with others the gift of liberty, love and grace through Christ
Favorite sports team (other than own): Bears, Yankees and Notre Dame football
Favorite musical group: Alan Jackson, Skillet
Favorite movie: “Gladiator” and “Hacksaw Ridge”
Favorite class: Chemistry Why? Because it was challenging and interesting to learn about
— Journal Star scholar athletes nominated by school administrators