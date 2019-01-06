PEORIA — The Peoria Mustangs shut out the Milwaukee Power 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Owens Center.

Jack Radley tallied a pair of goals for the Mustangs (19-11-1), with Jaycob Bland adding the other in a two-goal final period.

Austin Keil recorded two assists for the Mustangs, with Blake Finley, Nick Ulrich and Connor Bennett adding one each. Goalie Jaden Gardner stopped all 38 shots he faced against Milwaukee (22-9-2).

The Mustangs head to Evansville for a matchup with the Jr. Thunderbolts at 7 p.m. Friday at Swonder Arena.