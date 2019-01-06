Cleve In The Eve is back from his holiday vacation and ready to knock the rust off.

So you Bears fans are feeling sick right now over that finish in the NFL wildcard game at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Parkey couldn't kick it. Now you guys get to own it. Ugh. A 16-15 loss to the Eagles.

Peoria Rivermen veteran defenseman Ben Oskroba feels your pain. A Chicago area native, his family was in town Sunday at Carver Arena as the Rivermen swept Huntsville.

After the game, Oskroba pulled up his Rivermen jersey to reveal what he had been wearing underneath.

A Bears jersey. No. 6. Yeah, Cutler.

"I made a bet with my cousin, Mike, when the Dolphins played the Patriots," Oskroba said. "I insisted there was no way the Dolphins beat the Patriots. And he told me I was going too be wrong, and that if I lost that bet I had to buy a Bears Cutler jersey and wear it under my uniform in a game.

"Paid for that one today."

Just another way for Cutler to let someone down.

Next time it'll be a Parkey jersey. No. 1.

And that's all for Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Chin up, Bears fans. Better days ahead.

Here is your official sports quote of the day:

"Old place-kickers never die. They just go on missing the point."

— Hall of Fame kicker Lou Groza.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.