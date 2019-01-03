PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen made two trades, signed two players, and lost another one to an ECHL call-up as their roster was churning on Thursday.

The Rivermen lost center Will Smith when he accepted a call-up to ECHL Adirondack late Thursday in a move that caught Peoria by surprise.

He is the 13th Rivermen player to spend time in the ECHL this season. Peoria heads into a three-game home weekend in first place in the SPHL despite having eight players presently on call-ups.

Peoria traded defensemen Austin Frank and Brandon Rumble to Evansville for left wing Pijus Rulevicius on Thursday night.

"We've spent the day trying to deal with call-ups and find players and it's not a lot of fun," Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "I think we're pretty much out of centers. We continue to ride out these roster hits and battle to stay at the top of the league. It really has impacted our special teams, and you feel like you're teaching from the opening week of the season again. But we'll keep at it."

Frank had just cleared ECHL Waivers from his call-up at Norfolk and had been on his way back to Peoria.

Instead, Rulevicius -- who was Evansville's second-leading point scorer and penalty minutes leader -- will play for Peoria and Frank will play for the Thunderbolts when the teams meet Saturday here.

Earlier in the day, the Rivermen acquired goaltender Ryan Mulder from Quad City in a trade for future considerations.

And the Rivermen reached down to the low-A FHL to bring up two players from Danville.

Defenseman Aaron Atwell, 29, has played 155 games over five seasons in the FHL.

The other player is winger Stephen Gaul, who has 16 goals and 11 assists in 23 games at Danville, and was captain at NCAA Manhattan College last year.

