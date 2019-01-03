SPHL

PEORIA RIVERMEN

vs

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

and

EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Friday, Huntsville at Rivermen, Carver Arena, Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Evansville at Rivermen, Carver Arena, Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Huntsville at Rivermen, Carver Arena, Peoria, 3:05 p.m.

Records: Peoria, 17-3-3 (1st). Huntsville, 13-8-1 (4th). Evansville, 4-18-2 (10th).

Season series: Peoria, 2-1-0 vs HNT; Peoria 6-0-0 vs EVA.

Head coaches: Peoria, Jean-Guy Trudel. Huntsville, Glenn Detulleo. Evansville, Ian Moran.

LEADERS

Goals: Peoria, Austin Vieth 13. Ryan Salkeld (HNT) 11; Scott Donahue (EVA) 5.

Assists: Peoria, Joe Widmar 18. Sy Nutkevitch (HNT) 16; Eric Salzillo (EVA) 12.

Points: Peoria, Alec Hagaman 25. Sy Nutkevitch (HNT) 22; Eric Salzillo (EVA) 14.

Goaltenders: Peoria, Steve Klein 9-3-0, 2.24, .910. Mike DeLaVergne (HNT) 5-6-0, 3.21, .892; Aaron Taylor (EVA) 1-2-0, 3.03, .913.

TEAM STATS

Offense rank: Peoria, 3.70 (1st). HNT 3.23 (3rd); EVA 2.17 (9th).

Defense rank: Peoria, 2.43 (2nd). HNT 2.77 (4th); EVA 3.67 (9th).

Power play: Peoria, .171 (7th). HNT .213 (3rd); EVA .105 (10th).

Penalty kill: Peoria, .798 (6th). HNT .797 (7th); EVA .783 (9th).

LISTEN/WATCH: All games streamed live (audio) via Mixlr at http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/ or through team site at www.rivermen.net. Live internet telecast on NeuLion via www.rivermen.net.

ON TAP FRIDAY: Cubs Night. Chicago Cubs mascot, Clark, is guest. First 2,000 spectators get a Rivermen 2019 flip calendar.

ON TAP SATURDAY: Miracle on Ice Night. Rivermen will wear replica USA Olympic team jerseys from 1980, courtesy Gift of Hope, and auction them after the game. Super Hero Night: Batman and friends will be guests.

ON TAP SUNDAY: Family Fun Sunday, courtesy Peoria Park District. Kids 12-under get in for $3. Pre-game kids fest includes inflatables, face painting, balloon art. Post-game skate: Fans invited to skate with the Rivermen after the game.

BIG PICTURE: The Peoria Rivermen head into a three-game, three-nights weekend after finishing a six-game road trip that has kept them away from Carver Arena for 21 days. The Rivermen have nine players on call-ups to the ECHL. NINE. So Thursday brought another round of replacements as Peoria prepared to host Huntsville on Friday and Sunday, and Evansville in between. Peoria acquired goaltender Ryan Mulder from Quad City in a trade for future considerations, and he'll play at least one of the three games this weekend. Mulder played at Castelton University, where in 2016 he became the 10th goaltender in NCAA history to score a goal. Peoria also picked up a pair of players from Danville in the low-A FHL, defenseman Aaron Atwell and winger Stephen Gaul. The Rivermen are, somehow, in first place in the SPHL despite having had 12 players spend time in the ECHL.

RIVER READINGS: The Rivermen traded defensemen Austin Frank and Brandon Rumble to Evansville for left wing Pijus Rulevicius on Thursday night. Rulevicius was Evansville's second-leading scorer and penalty minutes leader. ... Rivermen center Will Smith accepted a call-up by ECHL Adirondack on Thursday night. ... Frank had cleared ECHL Waivers after his release from Norfolk and was heading back to Peoria before the trade. ... ECHL Brampton has released Rivermen goaltender Storm Phaneuf -- who never played during his week-long call-up. ... Huntsville goaltender Max Milosek has been called-up by ECHL Kansas City. ... Evansville enforcer Nick Wright is on the shelf again as the league has hit him with a five-game suspension. Three of the games he'll miss will be against Peoria. ... Rivermen defenseman Jake Hamilton will continue serving his five-game suspension. ... Newly-acquired Rivermen defenseman Aaron Atwell, 29, has played 155 games over five seasons in the FHL. ... Atwell's teammate from Danville, Stephen Gaul, has 16 goals and 11 assists in 23 games at Danville, and was captain at NCAA Manhattan College last year. ... Rivermen goaltender Steve Klein tumbled out of the No. 1 ranking in the league after a couple tough outings last weekend, and now is fourth with a 2.24 goals-against. ... Peoria winger Austin Vieth leads all rookies and is second in the league overall with a +17 rating. ... Peoria's Ralfs Grinbergs leads all SPHL defensemen with a +16 rating.

— Dave Eminian