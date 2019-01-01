The 56th annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational Wrestling Tournament once again features some of the top Class 1A teams and individuals in the state. The tourney begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. and concludes with Saturday’s final round at approximately 3 p.m.

Seven of the top 12 teams in Class 1A, according to Illinois Matmen, are at the event, including No 3 Rock Falls and No. 4 Dakota. The tournament includes 13 wrestlers ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective weight classes by Illinois Matmen. Top ranked wrestlers: Levi Neublieb of Heyworth (at 113 pounds), Trysten Altensey of Port Byron Riverdale (160) and Micah Downs of Clinton (182).

Second-ranked wrestlers: Jarek Wehrle of Vandalia (106), Gabe Spencer of Heyworth (120), Tanner Swain of Vandalia (126), Cam Lee of Auburn (138), Alex Maguire of Roxana (145), Brady Ivey of Sterling Newman (152), Steven Speaker of Mercer County (170), Bryan Caver of Riverdale (195), Chase Tatum of Princeton (220) and Logan Lee of Orion (285).