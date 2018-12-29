Notre Dame wrestlers Tristan Daugherty and Leo Mushinsky each remained unbeaten on the season, after capturing individual titles Saturday at the Lincoln Tournament.

Mushinksy, a senior, raised his record to 16-0 with a 3-2 decision against Nolan Roseman of Rantoul in the 152-pound championship match. Daugherty, a junior, improved to 15-0 after a 6-1 decision against Danny McPherson of Antioch in the 126-pound title bout. Irish junior Grant Peterson added a fourth-place finish at 120, as Notre Dame finished 11th in the 19-team tournament.

Pekin junior Ryan Haynes (15-4) placed third at 126, to help the Dragons to an area-best seventh-place team finish.

Canton's Dylan Grigsby placed third at 132. Donovan Bolden of Richwoods finished fourth at 285.