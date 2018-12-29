EAST PEORIA —The Illinois Central College women's basketball team reached a program milestone with an impressive victory Saturday in the semifinals of the Cougar Holiday Tournament at Lorene Ramsey Gym.

The Cougars, ranked fourth in NJCAA Division II, put on a rebounding clinic in knocking off third-ranked North Iowa Area Community College 84-77 for the 1,300th win in ICC program history (1,300-299).

ICC (13-1), which opened its season with a tournament loss to host NIACC, had a 62-32 advantage on the boards and 21 assists on its 33 baskets en route to its 13th straight victory.

Abby Coates led the Cougars with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Marquitta Easley added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Josi Becker shined on the glass with a game-high nine rebounds for ICC. Coates and Jordyn Hare each had eight, while Madison Faulkner, Moriah Ward and Easley cleared seven.

Summer Stoewer dished out a team-high seven assists for ICC, while Kathy Pinnock Bradlford had 10 points and six dimes.

The game was tied 37-all at the half, before ICC then outscored the Trojans 26-12 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Autam Mendez had a game-high 23 points for North Iowa on 7-of-19 shooting.

ICC will play 11th-ranked Kirkwood, a 67-47 winner over Parkland, for the tournament title at 4 p.m. Sunday.