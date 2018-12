Chicago Morgan Park guard Adam Miller, formerly of Manual, scored 48 points on Wednesday to set a single-game record for the Big Dipper holiday tournament at Rich South in Richton Park.

The junior and top recruit added 11 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a 109-39 win over Chicago Bowen.

The previous record was 44 points, set in 1980 by Marty Drake of Watseka.