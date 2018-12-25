At State Farm Holiday Classic
When: Wednesday-Saturday
Area teams: Peoria Christian, El Paso-Gridley, Olympia, Fieldcrest, Metamora, Peoria High
Outlook: In small-school bracket, 16th seed Peoria Christian opens with top-seeded Aurora Christian. In large-school bracket, Metamora earned the fourth-seed and will open with Machesney Park Harlem.
Website: http://theclassic.org/
At Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament
When: Thursday-Saturday
Area teams: Washington, Richwoods, Limestone, Pekin, Morton
Outlook: Morton enters the 54th annual tournament as the second-seed and opens with Pattonville (Mo.) at Hawkins Gym.
Website: http://www.holidaytournament.com/
At Pontiac Holiday Tournament
When: Thursday-Saturday
Area teams: Manual
Outlook: Manual could surprise some teams as Class 4A state-ranked teams Benet, Bloom Township, Bloomington, Chicago Curie and Danville load the field in the 88th annual tournament.
Website: http://www.pontiacholidaytournament.com/
At Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament
When: Wednesday-Saturday
Area teams: Monmouth-Roseville, Canton, Eureka, Illini West, Macomb, Illini Bluffs, Farmington, Lewistown
Outlook: Defending champion and top-seeded West Hancock will be seeking another title at the 73rd tournament, but watch for No. 2 seed Eureka and No. 3 seed Farmington to make a run.
Website: http://www.holidaybasketball.com/
At Williamsville Holiday Tournament
When: Wednesday-Saturday
Area teams: Quest, Midwest Central, Tremont, East Peoria, Havana, Dee-Mack, Roanoke-Benson, Delavan, South Fulton
Outlook: No. 3 seed Roanoke Benson, No. 4 Quest, No. 5 Tremont and No. 6 Dee-Mack are area teams that could come out on top when its all said and done.
At Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic
When: Saturday, Dec. 22-Saturday, Dec. 29
Area teams: Stark County, Wethersfield, Peoria Heights
Outlook: Wethersfield has been off to a great start this season and will be primed for this tournament at Erie and Prophetstown High.
Website: https://sites.google.com/a/ecusd.info/cliff-warkins-memorial-cardinal/
At Taylorville Holiday Tournament
When: Thursday-Saturday
Area teams: Dunlap, Illinois Valley Central, Galesburg
Outlook: Galesburg will look to make another deep tournament push after finishing third last season.
At Princeville Holiday Tournament
When: Wednesday-Friday
Area teams: Elmwood, Henry, Galva, DePue, Brimfield, Princeville, North Fulton
Outlook: Top-seeded Elmwood. No. 2 Princeville and No. 3 Brimfield will make a strong push in the 91st annual tournament.
At Plano Christmas Classic
When: Wednesday-Saturday
Area teams: Notre Dame
Outlook: Notre Dame finished as runner-up last season after falling to top-seeded Burlington Central 44-39 in overtime. The second-seeded Irish will look to avenge that loss in the 56th annual Christmas Classic.
Website: http://www.rockcreekball.com/ChristmasClassic2018/Classic18.html