1. All eyes on State Farm Holiday Classic

The four-day bonanza of holiday hoops in Bloomington-Normal features 64 teams across four brackets of boys and girls, large and small schools. The Peoria High boys basketball team returns to SFHC for the first time since the 1981-82 season. Junior Chris Williams is one Lions player to watch. Reigning JS Large School Player of the Year Collin Dietz and Metamora are also here as the No. 4 seed. On the girls side, a Morton-Richwoods rematch would happen in the title game, pitting a pair of Division I players — Camryn Taylor (Marquette) of Richwoods and Morton's Tenley Dowell (Butler) - head-to-head yet again.

2. Potters and Knights ready for the challenge

The Morton and Richwoods boys basketball teams have been battle tested all season, so its safe to say that both are ready for the 54th annual Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament. The Knights face Plainfield East on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., while the second-seeded Potters open with Pattonville (Mo.) 8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Gym. Veteran experience will be key for both of these teams. Richwoods coach William Smith is led by seniors Cortez Mosley, Josh McElrath, Jonah Craghead and Jaydion Davis. Morton coach Matt Franks has a starting lineup that is one of the area's best with seniors Eric Hanson, Jarrett Crider, Barik Olden and juniors Riley Richards and Grant Gudeman.

3. Dunlap looks for Manual repeat

Despite losing two of their last three games, the Eagles enter the Manual Holiday Girls Tournament poised to make it back-to-back titles. Dunlap, which will get solid contributions from Elle Sutter, Ellie Sorenson and Tahra Davis, have gone 4-0 against the field. Look for Peoria High to contend for the title behind the strong play of Shcoria Metts, Derria Edwards and Jenna Beck. Don't sleep on Washington, which could easily find themselves in title contention thanks to Olivia Damery, Kayle Baker and Sierra Sonnemaker.

4. Three in the hunt at Princeville

Elmwood, Princeville and Brimfield have put together good seasons so far and each team has what it takes to win the 91st annual Princeville Holiday Tournament when play begins Wednesday. The top-seeded Trojans open with Henry at 2 p.m., No. 3 Brimfield opens with Ridgewood at 6:30 p.m. and No. 2 Princeville opens with North Fulton at 8 p.m. Elmwood coach Josh Fugitt has a strong core of seniors in Charlie McKinty, Cameron Jacobson, Jacob Brown and Jaden Beckwith. Brimfield seniors Parker Pillman, Reece Teubel and junior Ashton Johnson have been big time scorers for coach Scott Carlson, while Princeville coach Jeff Kratzer will rely on seniors Justin Janssen, Coby Donaldson, Adam Snedden and junior Cody Thole. DePue defeated Galva in the championship game last season

5. Loaded Beardstown field

The 24-team field at the 37th annual Lady Tiger Classic gets stronger and stronger each year. Lewistown was a no-brainer top seed with Anna Heffren controlling the Indians offense. The tandem of Megan Teal and Mady Harper make Midwest Central/Delavan a great No. 2 seed. Those Raiders could meet third-seed Illini Bluffs and the long and athletic trio of Camryn Stafford, Hannah Alvey and Hanna Hicks. Throw in No. 4-seeded Illini West and it will be four days of good basketball in Cass County.