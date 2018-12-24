‘Twas the night after the playoffs, and all through the web,

Not a fantasy site was stirring, not even a Reddit subthread.

The Yahoo rating levels were posted and awarded with care,

In hopes that the PJS Fantsy Pants Awards, soon would be there.

The managers were nestled all snug in their beds;

While visions of comeback players, danced in their heads,

And Gurley in his knee brace, and Rodgers on his couch,

Had just logged on Twitter for a final vote count.

When up on the phone a push notification sounded,

I sprung to my computer to see what had compounded.

Away to my newsfeed I flew like a flash,

Tore open my mentions like it was straight cash.

The glow of the television from the shelf above,

Gave a luster of importance to the players thereof.

When what to my wondering eyes did appear,

But a Fleur de Lis making the Steel Curtain’s future unclear.

With their Boilermaker leader historically accurate and deft,

I knew in a moment, waiting at quarterback was draft theft.

More rapid than tweets, the waiver wire value seekers came,

And FAAB money vanished name after name.

Now Conner! Now Lindsay! Now Boyd and Carson!

On Chubb! On Breida! On Ebron and Sutton!

To the top of the standings with the best strategy

Now sweep them all, beat them all, and win that trophy!

The 2018 fantasy football season is officially in the books, which also means the inaugural season of fantasy football coverage for the Peoria Journal Star is also coming to an end. To wrap up this season and top it off with a bow, I’d like to introduce you to the first annual Peoria Journal Star “Fantsy Pants” Fantasy Football Awards.

These players donned more than just pads and tight pants this season. They played an integral part in the success (or failure) you achieved this year! For this reason and without further delay, I present the following players who all earned the honor of being a “Fantsy Pants” recipient in 2018.

Most Valuable Player

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City: Mahomes still would have easily won this award if he had been drafted as the first quarterback off the board this summer, so the fact that he was being drafted as the 15th makes this pick even easier. In his first season as a starting quarterback in the NFL, Mahomes finished the fantasy season 4,816 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, which is 12 more than the next closest quarterback.

Playoffs MVP

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee: Talk about producing when it counts! Derrick Henry exploded in the first round of the fantasy playoffs for 238 rushing yards and four touchdowns while following it up in the semi-finals with 170 rushing yards and 2 more touchdowns. Henry single-handily pushed many teams into the fantasy championships after being a non-factor for nearly the entire regular season.

First-half MVP

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota: The Vikings receivers started the season with eight straight weeks of 100 or more receiving yards, an average of 13.75 targets per game and scoring touchdowns in all but two of those games. At his average draft slot in the third round, there was talk about him being the top wide receiver in fantasy. He slowed down in the second half, but his first half performance will surely put him in the conversation as a pick in the first two round in 2019.

Second-half MVP

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina: The Stanford product broke the NFL record for the most pass catches by a running back in Week 16, which was largely driven by his 62 receptions in the second half. He also averaged 26 touches per game during the fantasy playoffs.

Rookie of the Year

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York: Barkley was touted as a can’t miss prospect out of Penn State and he didn’t disappoint at the NFL level. Barkley averaged 22 touches per game in his rookie campaign and never saw fewer than 16 in any game.

Comeback Player of the Year

Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis: Luck picked up immediately where he left off before his shoulder injury forced him to miss all of last year. Luck was drafted outside the top-100 players heading into 2018, but his 67 percent completion rate, 7.1 yards per attempt, and 36 touchdowns will once again place him in the conversation as a top-three fantasy quarterback in 2019.

Biggest Non-Injury Draft Day Busts

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: The first quarterback off the board this season had just two games with more than 2 touchdowns and he managed to have 6 games with 1 or fewer. As a comparison point, Rodger’s 25 touchdowns on the season were exceeded by Patrick Mahomes after just his first 9 games.

Running back — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh: Despite not having a contract and refusing to report to training camp and sign his franchise tag, Bell was still drafted in the top-3 of most fantasy drafts this pre-season. Fast-forward a few months and Bell managed to sit out the entire year. To make matters worse, it was generally a week-to-week news item, meaning most Bell owners kept him on the roster for at least half of their fantasy season.

Wide receiver — Chris Hogan, New England: With Julian Edelman suspended for four games, Hogan entered the season as the Patriots top wide receiver. Despite often leading the team in snaps played, he and Tom Brady never developed a strong chemistry and Hogan ended up playing a minimal role once the Patriots traded for Josh Gordon.

Tight end — Rob Gronkowski, New England: Drafted near the end of the first round in some leagues, Gronkowski dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season and ended up finishing eighth in fantasy points at the position.

Defense — Jacksonville: After being one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL last season, the Jaguars struggled with availability and general performance of their unit this year. They were being drafted as early as the ninth or 10th round.

Best Waiver Wire Additions

Quarterback — Mitch Trubisky, Chicago: Thanks to the excellent play calling and offensive design of coach Matt Nagy, the Bears became contenders earlier than expected. Trubisky was a big part of that success and for fantasy, his ability to gain yardage on the ground and through the air with an above average offense, kept him in the conversation as a weekly start for most of the season.

Running back — James Conner, Pittsburgh: Blame it on the system or give the credit to the player, but either way, Connor was a monster while healthy. Connor was a top-five running back in the league when on the field, and he was easily scooped off the waiver wire once the Le'Veon Bell news broke earlier this year.

Wide receiver — Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati: A post-hype sleeper, Boyd thrived as the number two receiver for the Bengals when AJ Green was on the field. He was still productive as the top option in the second half after Green was injured, but did see better coverage so his efficiency declined. Look for Boyd to be a nice find in the mid-rounds next season with Green back in the fold.

Tight end — Eric Ebron, Colts: A change of scenery and a healthy Andrew Luck resulted in one of the greatest offensive seasons that we have ever seen from a tight end. Ebron was the primary red zone target for the quarterback with the second highest touchdown totals. He was primarily drafted as a backup or went totally undrafted in most leagues.

Defense — Kansas City: After a slow start to the season, the Chiefs defense came up with several big performances in Weeks 7 through 11 while fantasy teams were fighting for the playoffs.

