Editor's note: Kevin Brown's cancer diagnosis and subsequent return to coaching the Washington boys basketball team comes in at No. 2 on the Journal Star's annual list of top sports stories. We continue the countdown today by re-publishing Johnny Campos' Nov. 20 feature story from the night of Brown's first game back.

WASHINGTON — Kevin Brown had more to celebrate on Tuesday than just his 50th birthday. He was back on the sidelines, coaching the Washington boys basketball team in the season-opening Tournament of Champions.

His doctors gave Brown the OK to return to teaching and to coaching three weeks ago, less than two months after having surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“I didn’t know if I would be back coaching this season,” he said. “I use these kids as motivation, because I knew what I was up against.

“The only thing I kept telling myself was that I never played a game or coached a game that I walked out there and didn’t think I had a chance to win. Every day was an opportunity, and I looked at every day as walking into that game.”

The brain tumor was discovered on Aug. 4, and was removed six days later.

“The surgery went well,” said Brown’s wife, Jodi. “They got everything that they could view on the MRI out. Then he did six weeks of chemo and radiation together. On Tuesday, he’ll start a chemo pill again for five days out of every month for six months.

“To be honest, I think you just absorb and take every day as it comes, and figure out what you’re going to do. I sure know it’s been good for him to get back in the gym. He went back quick, hitting open gyms, working out and jumping back into things.”

Coach Brown didn’t wait long after his surgery to make contact with his players.

“My doctor’s probably not going to like this, but I went to their weight-lifting workout six days after my surgery,” he said. “I didn’t do a lot with them. I don’t think I said more than two or three words for a month. I would just be there.

“But that time was what inspired me to continue to hope to be here. These kids will never know what they’ve done to inspire me to get back here.”

Brown said he doesn’t know if his sideline demeanor will change this season. But there will be some differences.

“I don’t have near as strong a voice as I had,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed the teaching part, and my love for this game has not changed. It has not wavered one bit.

“However, I have to look out for my life every day now. You’ve got to be smart about it, and about what you do. I’ve got a cot in my office now because I’ve got to get my rest. We’ll battle through, and I’m sure my wife won’t be very far away during the game to tell me when I get a little bit wound up.

“But at the same time, as I told the kids about a week ago, you think because of what I’ve been through I don’t care about winning? If you’ve ever been around cancer, you care about winning.”

Brown will be working with a very young team this season. In the season opener against Winchester West Central, the Panthers started three freshmen and two sophomores.

“We’re incredibly young, but, man, they’re a joy to work with every day,” he said. “I think part of it is they’re scared to death of being out here on the floor in front of this crowd.

“This is so much about God giving me the opportunity to be here every day and putting the young people in my life to make me excited. My coaches and my wife, they do love this, what I do. I’ve got a lot of people pulling for me, there’s no doubt about that.”

