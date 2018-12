First, it was assists, now it's steals.

Midwest Central/Delavan junior Mady Harper is the program's new career record holder for steals with 361. The guard had five swipes in a 64-32 win over Olympia on Thursday night.

Molly Coers, a 2003 graduate, held the previous record with 360.

Coincidentally, Harper passed Coers on Dec. 11 to become the Raiders' all-time assists leader.

The Raiders (13-2) are the second seed at 37th annual Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic and open play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.