Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week
BRYCE SELMAN
ROWVA SENIOR
Class rank: First
Grade-point average: 4.0
Sports: Cross country — Most Improved award. Track and field
Academic honors: High honor roll, Lincoln Trail Academic All-Conference team, National Honor Society, WYSE Sectional medalist
Favorite hobby: Napping
Goals: Graduate high school with a 4.0 GPA. Become a cardiothoracic surgeon
Favorite sports team (other than own): Chicago Cubs
Favorite musical group: The Chainsmokers
Favorite movie: “Titanic”
Favorite class: AP government Why? I can debate, learn about the structure of government and develop political beliefs
— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators