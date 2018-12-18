The Associated Press

Tuesday

Dec 18, 2018 at 1:10 PM


The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points (based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote), and previous ranking:

1. New Orleans Saints (11)    12-2-0    382    2

2. Los Angeles Chargers (1)    11-3-0    368    4

3. Kansas City Chiefs    11-3-0      360    1

4. Chicago Bears    10-4-0    345    6

5. Los Angeles Rams    11-3-0    337    3

6. Houston Texans    10-4-0    324    7

7. New England Patriots    9-5-0    307    5

8. Pittsburgh Steelers    8-5-1    306    10

9. Indianapolis Colts    8-6-0    279    11

10. Seattle Seahawks    8-6-0    268    8

11. Dallas Cowboys    8-6-0    260    9

12. Baltimore Ravens    8-6-0    256    12

13. Minnesota Vikings    7-6-1    247    13

14. Tennessee Titans    8-6-0    237    14

15. Philadelphia Eagles    7-7-0    220    16

16. Cleveland Browns    6-7-1    201    20

17. Miami Dolphins    7-7-0    187    15

18. Washington Redskins    7-7-0    172    24

19. Carolina Panthers    6-8-0    166    17

20. Green Bay Packers     5-8-1    153    19

21. Denver Broncos    6-8-0    147    18

22. Atlanta Falcons     5-9-0    118    25

23. New York Giants    5-9-0    112    21

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers     5-9-0    108    22

25. Buffalo Bills    5-9-0    95    27

25. Detroit Lions    5-9-0    95    23

27. Cincinnati Bengals    6-8-0    94    28

28. San Francisco 49ers    4-10-0    62    31

29. New York Jets    4-10-0    52    26

30. Jacksonville Jaguars    4-10-0    38    29

31. Oakland Raiders    3-11-0     28    30

32. Arizona Cardinals    3-11-0    12    32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

 