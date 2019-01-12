The following is an excerpt of the remarks made by Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of Peoria Public Schools, during her address at the Peoria Public Schools Foundation's 365 Breakfast last Thursday.

In the last year, Peoria Public Schools has implemented a variety of exciting and innovative programs. And as we plan for next year, we are happy to share more new initiatives for our students.

• Online Learning Academy: Your own pace, your own passion, your own plan. Students work online to complete their middle and/or high school plans.

• The D2 Initiative with Dr. Quirk-Bailey and ICC: Peoria Public Schools students will complete their Associate's Degree by the end of high school. This will be free to students. I would like to get a minimum of 20 students enrolled.

• I am ecstatic about this next initiative — Student Interest/Career Focused School: Mark Bills Middle School will become the district’s first student interest and career focused school.

I am encouraged about our progress, but still I am concerned and fearful, as today’s youth are at-risk.

So, I say that now is the time to re-imagine Peoria Public Schools! To get to the point quickly, I say there is a need for a new vision for our district, starting with the purpose of our schools.

I love what Tony Wagner and Ted Dintersmith wrote in their recent book “Most Likely to Succeed.” They stated, “to make real progress in preparing all students to succeed in the 21st century, schools need to tap into the passions of students, help them develop critical skills and inspire them."

The Woodruff Career and Technical Center culinary teachers and culinary students who prepared the breakfast at the 365 Breakfast event Thursday morning are examples of finding your passion and interests. They picked culinary arts because they are passionate about it.

There is always a great deal of attention every year around school designations and a school’s report card grade. In mid-December, I answered a reporter from Rockford who had reached out to me asking about what we are doing about the 33 percent of your schools with not so good designations?

I replied — and truly believe — that success will belong to the bold.

What we are doing is not working. I cited the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s study from 2011 that states that the American education framework for preparing students for productive and prosperous lives is badly broken. The report said that the framework needs to be addressed boldly and aggressively.

We are still operating under the Industrial Era model of education, but our students’ outcomes are telling us quite a different story. The world has changed in the Innovation Era, therefore we must prepare our students for this era.

Antiquated policies get in the way, but I see potential in the state’s new approach to the instructional day, where learning can occur at any time and any place. I also see potential in the state’s push for competency-based learning, which allows us to be more flexible in how we serve students.

What about our schools having ongoing conversations with students about their interests? And with parents about their observations?

How about teachers using the information to further develop students’ interests, nurture their talents and challenge their learning potential? What about schools where teachers are not evaluated based on students’ test scores but on helping students find their passions?

What about schools with student report cards organized by their interests and critical skills, not subject matter? Students could be assessed on their progress on the 21st century skills:

• Complex problem solving.

• Critical thinking.

• Collaboration.

• Communication.

Because reading is so important, we have also assembled a highly qualified curriculum team that is taking a different approach district-wide to teaching reading.

This new approach is extremely critical, because every student must be reading at or above grade level by the end of third grade. The approach is called balanced literacy instruction. This entails an eclectic approach designed to meet the needs of each student.

I also like that we will include exit goals for each grade to share with families and our community.

Every student has a true path — and finding the individual talents and the true passions must be the first focus. Why? In order to prepare our youth for productive and prosperous lives.

Will this play in Peoria Public Schools and the city of Peoria at-large? Yes, it will.

Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat

Superintendent

Peoria Public Schools