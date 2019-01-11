Call me a 10-tooth rube from Flyover Country if you want, but I never thought I’d see the day when...

• Almost $22 TRILLION in debt would go unmentioned by so many politicians in Washington.

We all know that the Democrats want to spend far more on everything - except a wall and defense - no matter how much has already been spent. But at least they’re honest about wanting to selfishly mortgage the futures of our grand children pounding trillions of dollars – real and borrowed - down every rat hole they can find.

The surprise is how little most Republicans care about the mountain of debt we’ve already accumulated, even though they campaign on “fiscal responsibility,” and “living within our means,” and acting like the “common sense” folks back home. Ha, ha, ha. That’s a knee slapper.

In truth, most Republicans just want to spend that money – real and borrowed – on their own priorities. They want to play with the levers of big government, just like the Democrats. And they, too, are willing to selfishly mortgage the futures of our grand children pounding trillions of dollars – real and borrowed – down every rat hole THEY can find.

Happy New Year, folks. You didn’t think things were going to be different, did you? I didn’t think so.

When...

• Filthy language would suddenly be in vogue, with an f-bomb cropping up in the widely-televised concession speech of that sweaty guy named “Beto” in Texas. When a new congresswoman from Michigan would drop the mother of all f-bombs in vowing to impeach Trump. When a Democratic party chairman would spice up his speeches with dirty language. When a president’s daughter would be called an incredibly crude name by some Hollywood idiot.

And when other Hollywood idiots would flood the foul-mouthed sweaty guy from Texas with tens of millions in campaign donations, because they apparently like his profane style.

There were words we didn’t use in my family growing up, and the policy was the same when it was my turn to raise kids. Nothing made me more angry than people using filthy language when my kids were around. Some people think such language is bold, honest, authentic. I say there’s a word for people who use such language in mixed company: Slobs.

What, I would ask, will these slobs do to shock us after they succeed in making these crude terms commonplace? What’s left after that?

When...

• We can’t even agree on basics like whether or not there IS a wall – however incomplete – on the southern border. Democrats say walls are stupid and there won’t be one, but I see heavy equipment on TV putting up sections of what sure looks like a wall to me.

Could some newspaper please send an investigative reporter down there and clear this up? Isn’t the money we’ve already spent important?

We have been lied to by these politicians since 1987, when border security was supposed to come along with an amnesty. Maybe I’m naive, but I thought they were working on it all along. I saw pictures with my own eyes. I heard President George W. say it was a “high tech” wall. I heard John McCain beseech his fellow politicians to “finish the dang wall.” Am I the only one who thought we had STARTED “the dang wall?”

In “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Big Daddy had a word for this: “Mendacity.”

And when...

• Simply voting for a presidential candidate could expose one to so much name calling. This week, anti-Trump GOP strategist Rick Wilson said people who voted as I did were hoodwinked by Trump, and called us “10-tooth” Trump backers, and “rubes.” Hillary Clinton called us “deplorable.” Former Senator Claire McCaskill said we’re so stupid that in future elections, we will vote for the latest “bright, shiny object,” like infants. Over and over again we hear about Democrats (and some Republicans) who are “the adults in the room,” who know better than 10-tooth Flyover Country rubes like us.

Makes you wonder – doesn’t it – how the “adults in the room” - with full sets of teeth - got us $22 trillion in debt.

And we’re the stupid ones?

