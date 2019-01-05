OUR VIEW

The dawning of another new year leaves people filled with hope and a sense that change for the better is possible. And yes, even when thinking about government in Illinois, there’s some reason to be optimistic.

Last year we had high hopes that Gov. Bruce Rauner and the legislature would work together to pass a budget on time that was truly balanced. We got part of that: A bipartisan group got a budget approved before the deadline. Alas, the plan is at least $1 billion out of whack.

It’s not easy to predict how much revenue will come in, but lawmakers also should not be counting on money from, say, the sale of the Thompson Center in Chicago when they approve the budget. And that’s something they’ve done for at least two years now, yet the building still has not been sold. Keeping in mind that we soon will have a new governor, our top priority for 2019 is for him and state lawmakers to only spend what revenue they will receive for fiscal year 2020, which starts July 1. It’s time for Illinois to start living within its means.

• Speaking of the new governor: JB Pritzker is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 14. We are hoping for a smooth transition, and applaud Rauner for setting the right tone there. His predecessor did not afford him that, and Rauner is said to be ensuring his staff works with Pritzker’s in order to have as effortless a transition as possible.

• While we are on state issues: 2019 needs to bring with it serious movement toward addressing the state’s unfunded pension liability, which has topped $133 billion. It’s not going to improve unless action is taken now. Retired state workers deserve to get what they are owed, and taxpayers need to not be on the hook for generations of bad decisions made by both political parties. Get all the players together and get those talks going.

• Locally, Peoria property owners are still reeling from the new fees the city council imposed on them. These are fees to cover the cost of decades of city inaction on combined sewer overflow, and to pay for decades of under-funding of the city’s public safety pension systems. The city must be forward-thinking, focusing on growing revenue through economic development and bringing a growing number of vacant properties back on the tax rolls. Taxpayers can no longer continue to take on more tax burden and fees. No more fees, please.

• Finally, local primaries are in February and consolidated elections are set for April 2. We hope to see excellent turnout from voters as they determine who should govern our local governments.