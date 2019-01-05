The new year has opened old rifts in the Republican Party. Before he was even seated in the Senate, Mitt Romney wrote a Washington Post op-ed attacking the un-presidential behavior of President Donald Trump. Romney's blast fueled speculation about a primary challenge to the president (although Romney later said he had no plans to aim for the White House), and it attracted the vitriol of Trump and his supporters. Yet the foreign policy implications of Romney's broadside are equally important, because they reveal a high-stakes struggle for the soul of Republican statecraft.

In publicly taking on the leader of his own party, Romney appears to be pursuing two worthy foreign-policy goals. The first is to position himself as heir to John McCain as the congressional conscience of U.S. diplomacy. In his later years, McCain was treated as a quasi-head of state when he traveled abroad, in part because of his influence as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, in part because of his longevity and reputation as a tireless advocate for U.S. internationalism. His death left a void that has yet to be filled.

Romney's op-ed represents his effort to fill that void. He laments the president's characterization of U.S. engagement as a sucker bet, the declining international faith in American moral authority and diplomatic competence, the failure to support a united Europe and strengthen U.S. alliances. Even Trump's domestic failings are framed as a geopolitical matter.

Second, Romney is articulating a renewed Republican internationalism based on opposition to aggressive authoritarian regimes. In fairness, the former presidential candidate is not a johnny-come-lately here: He deserves credit for being anti-Russia before being anti-Russia was cool. And his op-ed is noteworthy because it argues that the fundamental challenge to United States and global security is the geopolitical and ideological revisionism of Moscow and Beijing.

The United States cannot defeat the challenges posed by great-power competition if it retreats into narrow, xenophobic, self-isolating nationalism, Romney argues.

This is the right frame for U.S. foreign policy. As Charles Edel and I argue in our forthcoming book, the central cleavage in global affairs is the divide between the United States and its democratic allies who want to preserve the existing global order, and the ambitious autocrats who want to remake it to their own advantage. There is little chance that the democratic world will triumph in that struggle if America becomes a sullen, disruptive, or downright destructive superpower.

There are reasons for skepticism. Neither Romney nor any other prominent GOP internationalist has the institutional heft McCain had in the Senate or the global stature he possessed. And it is difficult for senators to exert strong foreign policy leadership against a president from their own party — especially one, like Trump, who remains popular with the GOP base and shows little hesitation about using that popularity as a cudgel against his political enemies.

Romney is not alone in this campaign. Nikki Haley used her perch at the United Nations to make similar arguments, focusing on the importance of promoting American values and resisting the depredations of authoritarian regimes, even as she worked to limit the daylight between the president and herself. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has been outspoken in arguing for free trade, support for allies and other longstanding pillars of U.S. statecraft. What these Republicans — and a number of conservative intellectuals — have in common is they are trying to make sure the GOP remains committed to American internationalism after Trump departs the scene.

Don't give too much credit for one op-ed. Whether Republicans or Democrats, those who worry Trump is undoing much of what has made U.S. foreign policy effective in the past ought to be glad Romney has chosen to pick this fight. U.S. internationalism has persisted because it has been supported by both major political parties. If it is to survive, it will need more champions who refuse to let Trump be the voice of Republican foreign policy.

Hal Brands is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.