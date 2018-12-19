Regarding your Dec. 5 article “Satanic Temple monument added to Statehouse rotunda holiday displays”:

Seriously? The devil has a holiday display at the Illinois State Capitol? Have we lost our minds? This is political correctness gone awry. Will the KKK or the White Supremacists soon be providing a display? After all, I cannot think of anything that says hate more than the devil. I think of the school children who tour the Capitol. I bet they have enough sense to know Satan does not belong in a holiday display. Maybe some common sense/decency clause needs to be added to account for the lack of common sense and virtue today. The solution could be as simple as requiring that a holiday display be related to a holiday. The state of our state should come as no surprise to any of us. Look who’s hanging out in the rotunda.

Annie Miller

Peoria