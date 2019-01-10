1936 - 2019

Carol Joanne Breedlove, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at her residence.

Born Dec. 4, 1936, in Pekin to Melvin John and Lenora A. (Haughwaut) Bush, she married Leonard Breedlove on June 8, 1990, in Pekin. He passed away Sept. 10, 2014, in Pekin.

She also was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Michael Breedlove.

Surviving are three sons, William (Allison) Breedlove and Donald (Mona) Breedlove, both of DeKalb, and Michael (Miyoko) Juchems of Springfield, Mo.; eight daughters, Marcia (Dennis) Peddicord of Pierson, Fla., Mary (Kenny) Etter of Manito, Melanie (Robert) Hocker of Mosinee, Wis., Cindy (Lee) Black of Springfield, Mo., Jody (Bob) Phillips of Kansas City, Mo., Holly Irvin of Bloomington, Amy (Doug) Witzig of Peoria and Donelle (Daniel) Maes of Arvada, Colo.; over 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Larry Bush of Pekin and Gary (Kathy) Bush of Texas.

Carol was a member of the Second Reformed Church in Pekin, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir.

She was a member of the B&B Square Dancers and the Swinging Travelers. She had been a Girl Scout leader for 32 years. She enjoyed traveling in the motor home and cherished her family and especially her grandchildren.

Carol had worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for the Tazewell County Probation office for 33 years, retiring in 2005.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Rev. Holly Irvin will officiate with Mike Juchems assisting. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second Reformed Church, 600 State St. Pekin, IL 61554.

