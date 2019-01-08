1943 - 2019

Richard Lyle Miller, 75, of Havana, passed away at 3:54 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Sunset Nursing Home in Canton. He was born Sept. 4, 1943, in Rockford, Ill., to Delbert and Gladys (Ross) Miller. He married Catherine Roat on Aug. 15, 1964, at the Havana Church of the Nazarene.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Catherine of Havana; three children, Nicole Rene (Todd) Patton of Metamora, Jason Eric (Adesuyi Adeniyi) Miller of Chicago and Kimberly Camille (Steven) Biever of State Center, Iowa; four grandchildren, Tanner Patton of Bethlehem, Ga., Trevor Patton of Ben Salem, Pa., and Jackson and Steven Biever, both of State Center; as well as four siblings, David Leonard Miller, Mary Jane Haberman, Joy Elvir and Myrna Patton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Rodney, Delbert and William Miller; and one sister, Barbara Schreihofer.

Mr. Miller was a member of the Havana Church of the Nazarene. He had worked for Paul Roat Construction and Plumbing, in Havana, for many years.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, at Hurley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, also at the funeral home. Rev. Sue Roat-Hall will officiate. Burial will follow the services at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Havana Church of the Nazarene. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.

Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.