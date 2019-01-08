1929 - 2019

Helen Joan Thompson, 89, of Goshen, Ind., formerly of Marshall, Ill., passed away at 4 p.m., Sat., Jan. 5, 2019, at Waterford Crossing Health Center in Goshen, Ind.

Joan was born June 29, 1929, near Marshall, Ill., to Lillie Mae (Marvin) Burns and lived with her grandparents, Ernest William and Lillie Belle Marvin, in Marshall.

She will forever be remembered by William Lyman Thompson of Goshen as a devoted wife for nearly 69 years, they were married March 11, 1950, in Marshall; a loving mother to their children, David A. (Karen) Thompson of Morton, Phyllis A. (James) Smith of Goshen and Jodi R. (Ron) Minor of East Peoria; and a dedicated homemaker and committed Christian caring for others.

She enjoyed preparing for special family celebrations. She also enjoyed the fellowship of board games, the challenge of puzzles, quiet time of reading, and the joy of Christian fellowship.

Joan will be fondly remembered by her family of eight grandchildren, Joshua Smith of Atlanta, Ga., Jason (Andreya) Thompson of Peoria, Benjamin Smith of Goshen, Paul (Cheryl) Thompson of Westmont, Ill., Daniel (Kristy) Thompson of Morton, Caleb Smith of Goshen, Gary Shelton of Spring Bay, Ill. and Sara Shelton of East Peoria; and her five great-grandchildren, Eli, Kaitlyn, Aubrey, Olivia and Finley Thompson.

A memorial celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, at Pleasant View Church, 58529 Country Road 23, Goshen. Visitation with the family will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A committal service will be planned at a later date to be held in Marshall, Ill.

Memorial gifts in Joan’s honor may be directed to Anabaptist Disabilities Network, 3145 Benham Ave., Suite 5, Elkhart, IN 46517.

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.