1933 - 2019

Donna “Darlene” Timbrook, 85, of Pekin, passed away on Friday Jan. 4, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born to Earl and Edith (Holhimer) Wolfe on Oct. 14, 1933, in Pekin.

Darlene married the love of her life, Guy William Timbrook, on April 14, 1955, in Hernando Miss.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son Charles “Geno” Timbrook; and four siblings.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Deanna) and Thomas Timbrook; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two brothers.

Darlene worked at the Department of Public Aid, retiring after many years of service.

Her visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at Preston Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Preston Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Burial will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.