Charles Wayne “C.W.” Clifton, 69, of Pekin, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at UnityPoint Health – Pekin Emergency Room.

He was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Pekin to Charles W. and Mildred Irene (Lamar) Clifton. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are three children, Bart Todd Clifton of Orlando, Fla., Carrie M. Clifton of Peoria and Samuel I. Clifton of Pekin; five grandchildren; one brother, Mike (Kathy) Clifton of Pekin and two sisters, Carol Greenhalgh of Pekin and Donna Anderson of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

An antique dealer and collector, C.W. formerly co-owned and operated Pekin Antiques in downtown Pekin with his brother for many years. He previously had worked for the railroad and as a laborer out of Laborers Local #231 in Pekin.

He will be remembered as a renaissance man with an entrepreneurial spirit. C.W. enjoyed refinishing furniture, was an avid movie watcher and loved to travel, especially out west.

He was a member of Christian Assembly Church in Peoria.

His celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Christian Assembly Church in Peoria. Pastor Terry Goode will officiate. Cremation will be accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Assembly Church, 521 Northeast Monroe St., Peoria, IL 61603.

