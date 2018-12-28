1929 - 2018

Inez I. Goeken, 89, of Pekin, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday Dec. 24, 2018, at her residence, the same home where she was born.

Born June 18, 1929, in Pekin to the late Henry and Inez I. (Hamilton) Benjamin, she married Donald L. Goeken on Aug. 27, 1956, in Pekin. He died Oct. 22, 2001, in Peoria.

Inez was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Nate and Bill Benjamin; and one sister, Arlene Benjamin Wolgamott.

Surviving is one daughter, Dee A. Goeken of Pekin; one son, Kevin M. Goeken of St. Louis, Mo.; and many loving nieces, nephews, and great- and great-great nieces and nephews, who lovingly call her Aunt Sissy. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all.

Inez is a graduate of Brown’s Business College in Peoria, with an associate degree as a business secretary. She also is a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago as a floral designer.

Inez started her career at American Distillery in the summer of 1945, then Caterpillar Inc. in Peoria and also the Draft Board in Pekin. She worked for her family at the former Pekin Floral Company at 1408 N. Eighth St., then continued her career as a floral designer with Bloompott Florist, Kroger’s floral department, and 15 summers with Whitledge Florist (which was on the same grounds as the old Pekin Floral) until she was 80 years old.

Inez had a longtime love for flower gardening, as her mother and father did. She won Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce Yard Beatification contest 10 years in a row.

She was a major fan of the St. Louis Cardinal’s and followed every game. In earlier years, she was an avid bowler at the old Rec and Roxy’s in Pekin.

Inez was a past precinct judge for the Tazewell County Republicans and was a member of Grace United Church in Pekin.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Dr. Joel P. Catlin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.

