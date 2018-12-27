1953 - 2018

Dennis R. Gifford, 65, formerly of central Illinois, died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Punta Gorda, Fla. of natural causes.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents James E. Gifford and M. Genevieve Gifford; brothers Jonny Dale Gifford and Herbert Eli Gifford; sisters Eula Bethene McAbee and Felecia Sue Nickell; and his best friends James Bruce Smithson and Bob St. Cerney.

He is survived by his cherished family: wife Becky Curry Gifford; children Kelli (Kregg Hamilton), Stefanie Curry Stout, and Billy Curry; grandchildren, Dereka Stout, Blake Stout, Jade Curry, Shayla Shanklin, Tanner Curry, Jess Hamilton, Elle Hamilton, and Brayden Curry; great-granddaughter Daely Crisman; brothers, James “Tuffy” Gifford and Sammy Gifford; sisters Juanita(Jim Doc White), Mary (Jack Wood), and Rebecca (Glen Dalton); nieces Susie Culkin, Cindy Nowlan, Joann Phillips, Laura Wood, Lisa Schraw, Jackie Blasdel, Rebecca Hawkins, Telisa McAbee, Melissa Barfield, Kara Dalton, and Kristin Lee; nephews Jeff White, James White, Wade Hicks, Clint Gifford, Josh Nickell, Justin McAbee, and Danny McAbee; innumerable extended family; and a vast network of friends, including his best friend, Mike Hartnett.

Dennis was a member of the Pekin and Peoria Laborers, First mate with the King Fisher Sightseeing and Charter Services in Punta Gorda, a member of the National Rifle Association, and the Elks in Punta Gorda.

A casual tribute for Dennis will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at The Pekin Moose Lodge 916, 2605 Broadway St., Pekin.