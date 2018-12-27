1937 - 2018

Beulah Esther Snyder, 81, of Pekin, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at her residence.

Born Jan. 1, 1937, in Hanna City to Cecil Earl and Ruby Vern (Bennett) Turner, she married Earl Snyder Jr. on Nov. 3, 1957, in Peoria Heights. He died Nov. 24, 2005, in Pekin.

She also was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews.

A homemaker, Beulah was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Besides being strong in her faith, Buelah was a longtime volunteer at Pekin Hospital and enjoyed gardening. She also fostered cats for TAPS.

Her memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will follow the Mass in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 303 S. Seventh St., Pekin, IL 61554.

