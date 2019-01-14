PEORIA —Increased flu activity has prompted area hospitals to ask the public to limit hospital visits.

OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist's Proctor and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital seek the reduced visits as a precaution to protect patients, visitors, and staff from the flu and other upper respiratory illnesses.

The request is based on illness data gathered by Peoria City/County and the Tazewell County health departments. which suggests increased flu activity throughout the Peoria region.

Effective Jan. 14, it is requested that:

Visitors should be at least 18 years of age and older, minimizing the risk to children who are at a higher risk of viral infections.Individuals who are not feeling well or have had flu-like symptoms in the past seven days should not visit patients.Visitors should wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand foam/gel when entering or leaving a patient's room.Visitors cover their mouths with an arm, shoulder or tissue to reduce the spread of germs.

For additional tips on staying healthy during the flu season, visit http://www.cdc.gov/flu/protect/habits.htm.