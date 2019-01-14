PEORIA — A grandfather declined to give his grandson a lift during Saturday's snowstorm, triggering a tantrum of vandalism at the older man's home, according to a Peoria police report.

About noon Saturday, a 20-year-old man was at his grandfather's residence in the 300 block of East Forrest Hill Avenue, the report stated. The younger man asked the 69-year-old grandfather for a ride, but the older man declined, as snow was falling hard, the report stated.

The grandson — 6 feet tall and 250 pounds — became angry, the report stated. He slammed down a chair and broke its legs, then punched several plant vases and picture frames, the report stated.

"I could see the shattered glass and plants lying all over the living room," an officer wrote in the report.

Worried for his safety, the grandfather called police, the report stated. By the time officers arrived, the grandson had fled.

Damage was estimated at $175. Police continued to look for the grandson.