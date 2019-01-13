PEORIA — The city's first homicide victim of 2019 was 32 years old, according to the Peoria County Coroner.

The victim, Kedron L. Murphy of North Douglas Street in Peoria, was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. Saturday. Jamie Harwood, the county coroner, identified Murphy in a news release issued Sunday morning.

A preliminary autopsy indicated Murphy had been shot five times throughout his body, the release stated. He suffered severe and detrimental internal bleeding and most likely died instantly.

The caliber of the weapon used to kill Murphy is not being released at this time, according to Harwood.

An alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system for five shots brought police to the 2300 block of West Marquette Street at about 5 a.m. Saturday. A man was found in the snow in a backyard, dead from a gunshot wound, said Peoria Police Spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The house was near Westmoreland Avenue and Marquette Street.

According to Harwood, Murphy was found face down in the snow and was fully clothed.

Police have made no arrests, Dotson said. She also said the snow has hampered the investigation, which police and the coroner's office are continuing.

It wasn’t clear what led to the shooting.

After an especially violent 2018, city police had hoped for a slower start to the violence in 2019. Last year, there were 22 criminal homicides with four more that were later deemed justified.