These transactions, recorded the week of Dec. 31, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.



TAZEWELL COUNTY

710 W. Muller Road, East Peoria, Brenda Brown, Wanda G. Campbell and Mary Frances Sharpe to Jesus M. and Alice J. Franco, $78,000.

112 Maria St., East Peoria, James and Dawn Butts to Leslie Menz, $84,000.

Farmland, 20 acres, Queenwood Road, Deer Creek, Jeanette L. James to Douglas E. and Jennifer A. Fritz, $92,000.

120 W. Fourth St., Delavan, Marjorie E. Donley to Josh and Lori Horning, $96,000.

1047 Mallard Way, No. 203A, Washington, Jason and Jennifer J. Schick to Jodi A. Walker, $108,000.

1007 Chestnut St., Pekin, Margery Y. Fogal to Andrea J. Jackson, $111,500.

505 Kerfoot St., East Peoria, Brian D. and Cari J. Hill to Kevin Evans, $117,000.

1601 Royal Ave., Pekin, David A. Daniels and Kristin L. Liechty Daniels to Frederick W. Meyer and Frederick W. Meyer II, $125,000.

113 Tanglewood Lane, East Peoria, Casey Watson to Sheila Lane, $129,000.

141 Tanglewood Lane, East Peoria, Kevin W. and Janet L. Thomas to Brett Fackler and Mary Thackeray, $131,500.

2223 Veterans Road, No. 6, Morton, Ronald K. and Margarita Thorson to Cindy K. Lewis, $136,700.

702 Whippoorwill Drive, Washington, Michael W. and Lisa A. Kemper to Mason McCoy and Cassandra Sharp, $138,000.

601 Pierce St., Morton, Michelle R. Eads to Terence and Timothy Flanagan, $145,000.

22140 Spring Creek Road, Washington, Terrance A. Mueller to Randy J. Fuller and Wendy Wagenbach, $146,900.

270 Sheffield Road, Groveland, Carolyn F. Williams to James Williams, $147,000.

730 Fillmore St., Morton, Mark A. and Terri L. Simon to Ashley K. Hamilton, $154,750.

112 Mackinac Drive, East Peoria, Burl and Deborah L. Cole to Gary M. and Cynthia R. Fargher, $165,000.

1224 Redwood Drive, Pekin, Jeffrey L. and Jo Ann E. Jensen to Mark L. Jr. and Megan E. England, $165,000.

1343 N. Cummings Lane, Washington, Bradley A. Randles to Leland III and Brianna Coleman, $177,500.

12149 Illinois Route 29, Pekin, Dale W. and Mary Ann Mayer to Joseph and Angela Renn, $181,000.

122 Eagle Ridge, Washington, Margaret M. Kelly to Ronald M. Johnson, $185,000.

2103 Alameda Drive, Pekin, Eric R. and Rachel E. Poole to Cartus Financial Corporation, $189,150.

149 Heatherview Drive, East Peoria, Sheila Lane to Lon and Sarah Lucas, $202,500.

38 Circle Drive, Pekin, Daniel E. Topping Jr. to Regina M. Gronewold and Timothy J. Twardowski, $215,000.

2020 N. Morton Ave., Morton, Larrick Home Services LLC to Drew and Rachel Delong, $248,000.

1802 Kingsbury Road, Washington, Robert A. and Alice M. Breitzman to Donald L. Speck, $250,000.

1610 Sycamore, Washington, Christopher and Jamy Noreuil to Benjamin K. and Kiley A. Morrow, $272,500.

Farmland, 22.1 acres, Veterans Road, Morton, Donna J. Dickey, Judy K. Grier, Jodie L. Spencer and Patricia L. Sweeter-Ficht to Kevin G. and Megan E. Neuhoff, $283,100.

1505 Kelsey St., Washington, Bradford M. and Debra L. Paul to Michael R. White and Sherry Laible-White, $305,000.

400 Saddlerock Drive, Washington, Cypress Ridge Developers LLC to Jacob A. and Tia M. Ashcraft, $314,120.

616 Patricia St., Washington, Preferred Homes Inc. to Christopher and Jamy Noreuil, $353,000.

30804 Shiloh Road, Minier, Janusz Adamcyzk and Elzbieta M. Bedkowska-Adamczyk to Mark D. and Star L. Hayes, $370,000.



WOODFORD COUNTY

Vacant land, Woodford County, Mark A. and Lisa H. Schmidgall to Zachary T. and Lindsey A. Schmidgall, $80,000.

420 N. State St., Roanoke, David and Nikya Haley to Ross Neaville, $88,990.

834 Maple Ave., Minonk, Kenneth E. Rogers to Joshua Henning, $104,500.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Garrick M. and Melissa Sweeney to Todd and Kimberly Sizemore, $109,900.

1457 Lourdes Ave., Metamora, Brandon J. and Elizabeth B. Stephens to Floyd E. Gaston Jr., $190,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Dale E. and Marsha A. Pokarney to Joseph and Elaine Atchley, $199,900.

1226 N. Nofsinger Road, Metamora, Mark A. and Julie L. Shoopman to Stacy L. and Dana M. Grove, $235,000.

1265 Glenwood Ave., Metamora, Michael T. and Nicole E.A. Cox to Seth and Lisa T. Barker, $266,000.