PEORIA — Concern over the future of Peoria's public radio station, WCBU-FM 89.9, has increased in recent weeks, generating comments in the media as well as a public meeting held Saturday that drew some 100 people.

Bradley University announced last year that the station, located on campus since 1970, would be moving in 2019 because its longtime home, Bradley’s Jobst Hall, is coming down to make way for an expansive business-engineering complex being built in its place.

During an address at the Peoria Civic Center in November, Bradley President Gary Roberts said the station "had nothing to do" with the school's mission. He previously told Bradley faculty that estimates on the cost to move WCBU to a new location were “discouraging” and “not financially feasible.”

Roberts also recently indicated a partnership was near with WGLT-FM, the public radio station located in Bloomington-Normal. That possibility has raised fears among WCBU listeners that the Peoria station might lose its identity under such an arrangement.

Bradley spokeswoman Renee Charles and Zach Gorman, the school's chief information officer, responded to a slate of Journal Star questions below:

1. When do you expect to announce what the final plan is for WCBU?

We hope to have a partnership/management agreement soon. There is no deadline per se. Jobst Hall where the station is located now will be demolished this fall.

2. Will the station still have a presence on the BU campus? in Peoria?

We intend to keep a presence in the Peoria market and likely on campus.

3. Do you expect the same staff size under the new regime?

Still unknown at this time. A partnership could enhance WCBU because there will be more resources to pull from.

4. Have trustees weighed in on the new plans for WCBU?

Many of the trustees, just like the administration, faculty and staff, are supporters of public radio. This has been a difficult decision to make because many of us are fans and listeners of public radio. We have refreshed our strategic plan and must make difficult decisions to ensure we are sustainable and focused on providing the best educational product we can. Bradley’s primary mission is to educate students and we need to make decisions on how to spend those students’ tuition dollars laser-focused on that primary mission. By collaborating with another broadcast outlet we hope to continue providing local public radio services to this market because we know public radio is an asset to any region and we hope to forge a collaboration that will benefit this community.

5. What do you say to station supporters who feel they're losing their radio station?

We are not planning to shut down the station. We do not intend to remove public radio from the Peoria market. Our hope is to partner with an entity that will help to ensure the long-term sustainability of public radio in Peoria and position the station to be a part of the local fabric for decades to come. Also, a partnership doesn’t mean we must air the exact same programming as WGLT.

6. What do you say to station supporters who feel Bradley has left the public out of the decision-making process?

This was an internal business decision for Bradley. As a private institution, we are not subject to the open meetings act. With that said, we did tell the story of what we were planning through local media. Given the recent influx of rumors and misconceptions, and hindsight being 20/20, we could have done more. It is obvious that there is a passion for public radio in Peoria and we want supporters to know we hear them.

Since August 2018, we developed staff talking points so they were prepared to answer questions from listeners and supporters. We developed talking points for the advisory board so they were prepared to explain to listeners and supporters. We have responded to media inquiries (even when we didn’t have new info). I personally did a 15-minute one-on-one interview with Tanya Koonce (WCBU news director) that aired many times and is still online. Our chief information officer meets bi-weekly with staff at the station. The PR team met with WCBU staff to help with fundraising communications and we requested public proposals. Unfortunately we only received three, two of which weren’t feasible – we opted for the third (WGLT). The other was a partnership with WILL and a buyout by Moss Bresnahan (president of WTVP-TV, Peoria's public television station).

7. Has Bradley considered other media in the area as partners?

We asked for proposals from the community and only received three, none of which were viable. We discussed a partnership with WILL but that didn’t pan out. We are in talks with WGLT and hope to have a partnership agreement soon.

8. Is it possible that the new WCBU will provide more local programming (news, entertainment, etc.)?

Yes it is most definitely possible.

9. Why did you go with WGLT (assuming that you do)?

They aligned with our intent to retain public radio in the Peoria area and provided an in-depth proposal for describing how a partnership would meet that goal. Their market is similar to ours and their view of public radio as a public service aligns with ours.

