PEORIA — The public is asked to help the Peoria Police Department locate a missing 80-year-old man.

John F. Arbuckle is black, 5'10” tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and short graying black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Arbuckle was last seen on Monday at about 2:09 p.m. in the 200 block of Sand Street in Peoria.

He may be driving a 2002 white four-door Ford Focus.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Arbuckle, please call the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.