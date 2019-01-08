PEORIA — An errant cigarette possibly caused a small porch fire Tuesday afternoon on Peoria's West Bluff.

Members of the Peoria Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of North Frink Street at about 4 p.m. on a report of smoke in the basement. When they arrived, residents told them it was a furnace fire, but no sign of fire was found there or in the basement. Several times, firefighters searched the bungalow-style home's basement for signs of fire and then looked in crawlspaces under the front porch, according to firefighters.

Once found, the fire was quickly doused with a hand-held fire extinguisher, according to firefighters.

Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips said the fire appeared to have possibly started from a cigarette that was dropped and fell between the stone steps and the wooden porch. The high winds on Tuesday, he said, could have kept the ember burning.

Damage was limited to the front porch, where a few wooden beams were torn up. The residents were allowed to stay at the home.