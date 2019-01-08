PEORIA — A fire to a front porch roof in Peoria’s North Valley caused $10,000 damage to the home but didn’t require the residents to leave for the night.

According to a news release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters responded to 1505 NE Madison Ave. at about 8 p.m. on a reported house fire.

When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames from the front corner of the porch roof.

The fire was knocked down within five minutes and didn’t get into the house itself.

One resident was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, said Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.